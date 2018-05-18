Fallen Oklahoma Officers Honored At Memorial Service

As national police week continues more than 800 fallen Oklahoma Officers are being honored.

Today was the 50th Oklahoma Law Enforcement Officers' Memorial Service. Those honored are officers who have died in the line of duty since before statehood.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter spoke on the importance of remembering them every day.

“This is a solemn service and it is important that we pay tribute to those men and women not today but every day,” said Hunter.

This year six names have been added to the memorial.