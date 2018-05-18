Florida Man Arrested After Exchanging Fire With Police At Trump Resort

A Florida man is in custody tonight after a shootout with police at one of President Trump's golf resorts in Florida.

Police say Jonathan Oddi shouted anti-Trump statements before firing shots at the ceiling and chandeliers. Police say he then pulled the fire alarm around 1:30 AM.

"It appears he was trying to engage our police officers ambush attack, lure our police officers into this gunfight. he did not succeed and he did lose." Said Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez

Five officers opened fire, shooting Oddi multiple times in the legs. He's listed in stable condition at a local hospital. One officer suffered a broken arm.