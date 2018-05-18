Oklahoma Business Hopes To Prevent Future Shootings With School Safety App

A 17-year-old Texas high school student faces 10 counts of capital murder after he began shooting at a school outside Houston on Friday. Authorities say Dimitrios Pagourzis pulled the fire alarm and began shooting with what is believed to be his father’s shotgun and pistol.

In the wake of that tragedy, one Oklahoma business says it thinks it has the tool to help stop further violence. John Vogt of the 4S Project has spent 3 years developing software that scans websites, helping law enforcement and school officials identify the next possible threat.

He says the technology detects information by setting up a geographic perimeter for subscribers picking up on pictures, text, and audio.

“Anything that is accessible on the public internet can be picked up by this. It’s an instantaneous notification. As soon as the system detects a threat or anything it perceives as a threat it automatically alerts all the agencies in that area. And of course, it continues to be an information gathering tool at that point,” said Vogt.

Vogt also says People can make anonymous tips through the app. The cost to a school district is 49 dollars a month.