Oklahoma Business Hopes To Prevent Future Shootings With School - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Oklahoma Business Hopes To Prevent Future Shootings With School Safety App

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma -

A 17-year-old Texas high school student faces 10 counts of capital murder after he began shooting at a school outside Houston on Friday. Authorities say Dimitrios Pagourzis pulled the fire alarm and began shooting with what is believed to be his father’s shotgun and pistol.

In the wake of that tragedy, one Oklahoma business says it thinks it has the tool to help stop further violence. John Vogt of the 4S Project has spent 3 years developing software that scans websites, helping law enforcement and school officials identify the next possible threat.

He says the technology detects information by setting up a geographic perimeter for subscribers picking up on pictures, text, and audio.

“Anything that is accessible on the public internet can be picked up by this. It’s an instantaneous notification. As soon as the system detects a threat or anything it perceives as a threat it automatically alerts all the agencies in that area. And of course, it continues to be an information gathering tool at that point,” said Vogt.

Vogt also says People can make anonymous tips through the app. The cost to a school district is 49 dollars a month.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.