Texas shooting suspect exchanged 'a lot' of fire with police

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

'I heard angels': Henson details how she fell for her fiance

President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without them

Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election

Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30s

The morbid joke that a West Wing aide made about a gravely ill United States senator has become a rarity in the frenetic whirlwind of news around President Donald Trump: a controversy with staying power.

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town

AP Exclusive: A Northern California judge says he would handle the sexual assault case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner the same way today as he did almost two years ago

Hawaii officials warned residents that fast-moving lava was approaching an area near homes that were previously destroyed by eruptions from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano.

(AP Photo/Marco Garcia). Lava crosses the road near Pohoiki Road, Friday, May 18, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii. Several open fissure vents are still producing lava splatter and flow in evacuated areas. Gas is also pouring from the vents, cloaking homes and...

More than 2,300 other public college students around Arizona with deferred deportation status starting this fall will no longer qualify for in-state tuition under an Arizona Supreme Court decision.

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Arizona State University student David Montenegro stands out in front of the Memorial Union building at ASU Thursday, May 10, 2018, in Tempe, Ariz. Montenegro and more than 2,300 public college students around Arizona with ...

From pubgoers in pajamas to families in fancy hats, Americans are cheering and toasting the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

New policy at Starbucks: No purchase needed to sit, use restrooms.

New Starbucks policy: No purchase needed to sit in cafes

Authorities say an explosion and fire at a chemical plant near Houston injured 20 people and left one missing.

A substitute teacher who relatives say had a "lust for life" and a foreign exchange student from Pakistan are among the confirmed victims of a shooting at a Texas high school that left 10 dead.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). People react outside the unification center at the Alamo Gym, following a shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

Years before a targeted explosion killed his former girlfriend, the wife of a Southern California man charged as part of the blast investigation died in what officials called a "mysterious case".

(Raul Hernandez via AP, File). This image taken from cellphone video shows a building after a fatal explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The cause of the blast is being investigated. Stephen Beal was charged Thursday, May 17, 2018, ...

Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.

(Galveston County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo provided by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office shows Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who law enforcement officials took into custody Friday, May 18, 2018, and identified as the suspect in the deadly schoo...

Only weeks after supporting Parkland survivors, Texas students are victims of deadly school attack.

(Stuart Villanueva/The Galveston County Daily News via AP). Santa Fe High School student Dakota Shrader is comforted by her mother Susan Davidson following a shooting at the school on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Shrader said her friend wa...

(AP Photo/Corey Perrine). Jenice Armstrong of Burlington, N.J. takes a photo during a television viewing party of the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry , Saturday, May 18, 2018, at the Armstrong-Turner residence in Burlington, N.J. From ...

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Nicole Auzston, right, and son Branden, 17, a junior who was at the school when the shooting took place, react outside the unification center at the Alamo Gym, following a shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 20...

(Kelsey Walling/The Galveston County Daily News via AP). People wait to give blood after news of the shooting at Santa Fe High School at Jennie Sealy Hospital at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas on Friday, May 18, 2018. MD And...

(Michael Ciaglo/Houston Chronicle via AP). A man hugs a woman outside the Alamo Gym where parents wait to reunite with their children following a shooting at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, on Friday, May 18, 2018.

By PAUL J. WEBER

Associated Press

SANTA FE, Texas (AP) - The suspect accused of attacking a Texas high school exchanged "a lot of firepower" with authorities before he surrendered, a top county official said Saturday, a day after the shooting in an art classroom that killed 10 people.

In addition to a shotgun and a handgun, Dmitrios Pagourtzis also had several kinds of homemade explosive devices, but they were not capable of detonating, said Mark Henry, the Galveston County judge, who is the county's chief administrator.

Investigators found a group of carbon dioxide canisters taped together, and a pressure cooker with an alarm clock and nails inside. But the canisters had no detonation device, and the pressure cooker had no explosive material, Henry said.

Authorities offered no motive, but they said in a probable-cause affidavit that the suspect had admitted to carrying out the shooting.

The gunman told police that when he opened fire, he avoided shooting students he liked "so he could have his story told," the affidavit said.

Pagourtzis, who appeared to have no prior arrests or confrontations with law enforcement, made his initial court appearance on murder charges Friday by video link from the Galveston County Jail. A judge denied bond and took his application for a court-appointed attorney.

The shooting unfolded in Santa Fe, a city of about 13,000 people roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Houston.

It was the nation's deadliest such attack since the Florida massacre that killed 17 and energized the teen-led gun-control movement. It was also the deadliest assault in Texas since a man with a semi-automatic rifle attacked a rural church late last year, killing more than two dozen people.

Meanwhile, students were being let back inside Santa Fe High School to gather belongings they abandoned when the gunfire began.

The school's roughly 1,400 students will be allowed inside in groups of no more than 10 and would be accompanied by officers, said Walter Braun, the school district's chief of police. Braun and other officials declined to answer questions about the investigation.

Although most of the dead had not been publicly identified, relatives and acquaintances said the fatalities included a substitute teacher and a foreign exchange student from Pakistan.

Another 10 people were wounded. The wounded included a school police officer who was the first to confront the suspect and got shot in the arm. Hospitals reported treating a total of 14 people for injuries related to the shooting. Two were listed in critical condition Saturday at the University of Texas Medical Branch, the hospital tweeted.

The gunman yelled "Surprise" before he started shooting, according to Texas Rep. Michael McCaul, the chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee.

McCaul, a former federal prosecutor, said he expects the Justice Department to pursue additional charges, possibly involving weapons of mass destruction.

Pagourtzis played on the junior varsity football team and was a member of a dance squad with a local Greek Orthodox church. Acquaintances described him as quiet and unassuming, an avid video game player who routinely wore a black trench coat and black boots to class.

The suspect obtained the guns from his father, who owned them legally, Gov. Greg Abbott said. It was not clear whether the father knew his son had taken them.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the Santa Fe High School shooting here: https://apnews.com/tag/Schoolshootings .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.