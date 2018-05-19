Substitute teacher, Pakistani exchange student among victims

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

'I heard angels': Henson details how she fell for her fiance

'I heard angels': Henson details how she fell for her fiance

President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without them

President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without them

Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election

Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election

Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30s

Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30s

The morbid joke that a West Wing aide made about a gravely ill United States senator has become a rarity in the frenetic whirlwind of news around President Donald Trump: a controversy with staying power.

The morbid joke that a West Wing aide made about a gravely ill United States senator has become a rarity in the frenetic whirlwind of news around President Donald Trump: a controversy with staying power.

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town

AP Exclusive: A Northern California judge says he would handle the sexual assault case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner the same way today as he did almost two years ago

AP Exclusive: A Northern California judge says he would handle the sexual assault case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner the same way today as he did almost two years ago

A substitute teacher who relatives say had a "lust for life" and a foreign exchange student from Pakistan are among the confirmed victims of a shooting at a Texas high school that left 10 dead.

A substitute teacher who relatives say had a "lust for life" and a foreign exchange student from Pakistan are among the confirmed victims of a shooting at a Texas high school that left 10 dead.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). People react outside the unification center at the Alamo Gym, following a shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). People react outside the unification center at the Alamo Gym, following a shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

Maine Gov. Paul LePage said a bicycle helmet saved him last fall in a crash in which he says he was hit by an uninsured driver.

Maine Gov. Paul LePage said a bicycle helmet saved him last fall in a crash in which he says he was hit by an uninsured driver.

Parkland school shooting survivors are expressing outrage and heartbreak on social media in the aftermath of the latest school shooting in Texas.

Parkland school shooting survivors are expressing outrage and heartbreak on social media in the aftermath of the latest school shooting in Texas.

(Steve Gonzale/Houston Chronicle via AP). Law enforcement officers respond to an active shooter in front of Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

(Steve Gonzale/Houston Chronicle via AP). Law enforcement officers respond to an active shooter in front of Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

Parkland students on Texas: "They're part of this now"

Parkland students on Texas: "They're part of this now"

Only weeks after supporting Parkland survivors, Texas students are victims of deadly school attack.

Only weeks after supporting Parkland survivors, Texas students are victims of deadly school attack.

(Stuart Villanueva/The Galveston County Daily News via AP). Santa Fe High School student Dakota Shrader is comforted by her mother Susan Davidson following a shooting at the school on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Shrader said her friend wa...

(Stuart Villanueva/The Galveston County Daily News via AP). Santa Fe High School student Dakota Shrader is comforted by her mother Susan Davidson following a shooting at the school on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Shrader said her friend wa...

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town.

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town.

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lindsey Magnani, center, her finance Elroy Rodrigues, left, and their children, Kahele, right, and Kayden, not shown, pick up respirators to help protect against ash from Kilauea volcano, Thursday, May 17, 2018, in Volcano, Hawa...

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lindsey Magnani, center, her finance Elroy Rodrigues, left, and their children, Kahele, right, and Kayden, not shown, pick up respirators to help protect against ash from Kilauea volcano, Thursday, May 17, 2018, in Volcano, Hawa...

The House is pressing toward a showdown vote on stricter work and job training requirements for food stamps that are combined with a renewal of farm subsidies, but the measure's chances are iffy because of an unrelated scrap over immigration.

The House is pressing toward a showdown vote on stricter work and job training requirements for food stamps that are combined with a renewal of farm subsidies, but the measure's chances are iffy because of an...

Houston-area media citing unnamed law enforcement officials are reporting that there are fatalities following a shooting at a high school.

Houston-area media citing unnamed law enforcement officials are reporting that there are fatalities following a shooting at a high school.

(KTRK-TV ABC13 via AP). In this image taken from video law enforcement officers respond to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. The Santa Fe school district issued an alert...

(KTRK-TV ABC13 via AP). In this image taken from video law enforcement officers respond to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. The Santa Fe school district issued an alert...

Law enforcement officers are responding to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus.

Law enforcement officers are responding to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus.

School safety chief says 2 people hospitalized with gunshot wounds after argument outside high school graduation ceremony south of Atlanta.

School safety chief says 2 people hospitalized with gunshot wounds after argument outside high school graduation ceremony south of Atlanta.

Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.

Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.

(Galveston County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo provided by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office shows Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who law enforcement officials took into custody Friday, May 18, 2018, and identified as the suspect in the deadly schoo...

(Galveston County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo provided by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office shows Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who law enforcement officials took into custody Friday, May 18, 2018, and identified as the suspect in the deadly schoo...

(Galveston County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo provided by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office shows Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who law enforcement officials took into custody Friday, May 18, 2018, and identified as the suspect in the deadly schoo...

(Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP). A marquee at the Santa Fe Volunteer Fire Department announces the time and location for a vigil for the Santa Fe High School shooting victims Friday, May 18, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). People react outside the unification center at the Alamo Gym, following a shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

SANTA FE, Texas (AP) - A substitute teacher who relatives say had a "lust for life" and a foreign exchange student from Pakistan are among the first confirmed victims of mass shooting at a Texas high school.

Among those injured Friday are a school resource officer and a sophomore baseball player.

Seventeen-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis was being held on a capital murder charge after authorities say he fatally shot 10 people and wounded at least 10 others at his high school in Santa Fe, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) southeast of Houston.

Here are some of their stories:

CYNTHIA TISDALE

Family members confirmed that substitute teacher Cynthia Tisdale was among the victims killed in the shooting.

Tisdale's niece, Leia Olinde, said Tisdale was like a mother to her and helped her shop for wedding dresses last year.

"She helped me put it on, she helped fix my hair," Olinde said through tears.

"She was wonderful. She was just so loving," said Olinde, 25. "I've never met a woman who loved her family so much."

She said Tisdale was married to her husband for close to 40 years and that the two had three children and eight grandchildren.

Tisdale's house was the center for family gatherings, and she loved cooking Thanksgiving dinner and decorating her house, Olinde said.

Olinde's fiance, Eric Sanders, said of Tisdale that "words don't explain her lust for life and the joy she got from helping people."

___

SABIKA SHEIKH

A Pakistani foreign exchange student is among those killed in the shooting, according to a leader at a program for foreign exchange students and the Pakistani Embassy in Washington, D.C.

Megan Lysaght, manager of the Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange & Study Abroad program (YES), sent a letter to students in the program confirming that Sabika Sheikh was killed in the shooting.

"Please know that the YES program is devastated by this loss and we will remember Sabika and her families in our thoughts and prayers," Lysaght wrote.

She said the program would be holding a moment of silence for the girl, who is pictured beaming in a shirt that says "Texas" in a photo being shared on social media.

Lysaght declined further comment when contacted by The Associated Press and referred calls to a State Department spokesman.

The Pakistan Embassy in Washington, D.C., identified Sabika as a victim of the shooting on Twitter and wrote that "our thoughts and prayers are with Sabika's family and friends."

The Pakistan Association of Greater Houston said on Facebook that Sabika was due to go back home to Pakistan for Eid al-Fitr, a three-day holiday that marks the end of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan.

"May Allah bless her soul and may she RIP," the statement said.

___

JOHN BARNES

School police officer John Barnes was shot in the arm when he confronted the gunman.

A bullet damaged the bone and a major blood vessel around Barnes' elbow, which required surgery to repair, said David Marshall, chief nursing officer at the University of Texas Medical Branch. He said Barnes was in stable condition.

Barnes was the first to engage Pagourtzis, according to Marshall.

___

ROME SHUBERT

Sophomore baseball player Rome Shubert says the gunman walked into his classroom and tossed something onto desks.

Shubert told the Houston Chronicle that he then heard "three loud pops" before the attacker fled into the hall. Shubert says he realized he'd been wounded as he was running out the back door.

Shubert says he was hit in the back of his head with what he says was a bullet, but that it "missed everything vital." He also tweeted that he was OK and stable.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.