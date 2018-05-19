The Latest: 2 lava fissures merge, create faster flow

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

'I heard angels': Henson details how she fell for her fiance

President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without them

Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election

Unapologetic Trump Jr.: Not troubled that I met with Russian

President Donald Trump is hammering California for its so-called sanctuary immigration policies

Trump rails against California for its immigration policies

Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30s

The morbid joke that a West Wing aide made about a gravely ill United States senator has become a rarity in the frenetic whirlwind of news around President Donald Trump: a controversy with staying power.

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town

AP Exclusive: A Northern California judge says he would handle the sexual assault case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner the same way today as he did almost two years ago

AP Exclusive: California judge in rape case has no regrets

Texas shooting renews debate about whether school designs make them easy targets.

( Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP). Law enforcement officers respond to Santa Fe High School after an active shooter was reported on campus, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

(AP Photo/Corey Perrine). Jenice Armstrong of Burlington, N.J. takes a photo during a television viewing party of the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry , Saturday, May 18, 2018, at the Armstrong-Turner residence in Burlington, N.J. From ...

A hospital treating three of the people injured in a mass shooting at a Texas high school says one of them, a minor, is in good condition and the other two are in critical condition.

School safety chief says 2 people hospitalized with gunshot wounds after argument outside high school graduation ceremony south of Atlanta.

A substitute teacher who relatives say had a "lust for life" and a foreign exchange student from Pakistan are among the confirmed victims of a shooting at a Texas high school that left 10 dead.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). People react outside the unification center at the Alamo Gym, following a shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

Fast-moving lava has crossed a road and isolated about 40 homes in a rural subdivision below Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, forcing at least four people to be evacuated by county and National Guard helicopters.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). U.S. Air National Guardsman Orlando Corpuz carries a gas mask as he walks over cracks on the road in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii Friday, May 18, 2018. Hawaii residents covered their faces with masks after ...

Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.

(Galveston County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo provided by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office shows Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who law enforcement officials took into custody Friday, May 18, 2018, and identified as the suspect in the deadly schoo...

Only weeks after supporting Parkland survivors, Texas students are victims of deadly school attack.

(Stuart Villanueva/The Galveston County Daily News via AP). Santa Fe High School student Dakota Shrader is comforted by her mother Susan Davidson following a shooting at the school on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Shrader said her friend wa...

Gunman blasted through door, lingered for almost 30 minutes

Hawaii officials warned residents that fast-moving lava was approaching an area near homes that were previously destroyed by eruptions from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano.

(AP Photo/Marco Garcia). Lava crosses the road near Pohoiki Road, Friday, May 18, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii. Several open fissure vents are still producing lava splatter and flow in evacuated areas. Gas is also pouring from the vents, cloaking homes and...

Hawaii lava flow ramps up as new magma mixes with old

Despite decades of government protection, southern sea otters on West Coast still only occupy about a fraction of their historic range.

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). In this photo taken Monday, March 26, 2018, sea otters are seen together along the Elkhorn Slough in Moss Landing, Calif. Along 300 miles of California coastline, including Elkhorn Slough, a wildlife-friendly pocket of tidal sa...

(AP Photo/Marco Garcia). Mike Guich, left, and Abe Pedro, right, help Edwin Montoya, center, load batteries taken from his family's property onto Gulich's truck, Friday, May 18, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii. Montoya's family owns a farm near Pohoiki Road a...

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). A military vehicles patrol in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii Friday, May 18, 2018. Hawaii residents covered their faces with masks after a volcano menacing the Big Island for weeks exploded, sending a mixture...

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Toxic gases rise from cracks in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii Friday, May 18, 2018. Hawaii residents covered their faces with masks after a volcano menacing the Big Island for weeks exploded, sending a mixtu...

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). U.S. Air National Guardsman Orlando Corpuz carries a gas mask as he walks over cracks on the road in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii Friday, May 18, 2018. Hawaii residents covered their faces with masks after ...

VOLCANO, Hawaii (AP) - The Latest on the eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Two fissures that opened up in a rural Hawaii community have merged to produce faster and more fluid lava.

Scientists say the characteristics of lava oozing from fissures in the ground has changed significantly as new magma mixes with decades-old stored lava.

Before Friday, lava was just spattering up and collecting at the edges of the fissures. On Friday afternoon, the flow ramped up and crossed a road. On Saturday morning, it was 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometers) from the ocean and advancing at a rate of 300 yards (274 meters) per hour.

Lava has been oozing out of fissures in Big Island neighborhoods for two weeks, claiming at least 44 structures.

Kilauea volcano is also affecting other neighboring areas because of ash that has been spewing out during explosions at the summit.

___

10 a.m.

Scientists say a wide lava flow that crossed a road in a Hawaii neighborhood continues to be active and is advancing at rates up to 300 yards (274 meters) per hour.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists say eruption of Kilauea's lava increased Friday and continues to do so Saturday.

Three people stuck in a rural neighborhood where lava is flowing have made it out.

Emergency workers had planned to rescue them by helicopter Saturday morning. Hawaii County spokeswoman Janet Snyder says two got out on their own and one was evacuated by air.

Officials warn that residents below the flow need to prepare to evacuate if necessary.

Lava has been oozing out of fissures in the Big Island neighborhoods for two weeks, claiming at least 44 structures.

___

7:55 a.m.

Slow-moving lava has destroyed four homes near a Big Island neighborhood that has already lost several structures in the wake of volcanic activity.

Hawaii County Civil Defense reported Saturday that fissures near Lanipuna Gardens keep erupting, leading to a lava flow.

Officials say some residents are being told to prepare to voluntarily evacuate if lava threatens a major highway.

A short-lived eruption several hours earlier spewed out an ash cloud from Kilauea volcano's summit. The National Weather Service says the ash plume reached as high as 7,000 feet (2,133 meters).

A rural subdivision of 40 homes below the volcano became isolated by lava on Friday, prompting four people to be evacuated by helicopter.

___

5:30 a.m.

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano shot out a small steam explosion overnight that resulted in a towering cloud of ash.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports the short-lived eruption at the volcano's summit occurred just before midnight Saturday.

According to the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, the ensuing ash cloud reached up to 10,000 feet (3,048 meters).

Scientists say more explosions that could spawn even minor amounts of ashfall could happen any time.

Officials are currently assessing the threat from fast-moving lava that has isolated a rural subdivision of 40 homes below the Big Island volcano. Four people have already been evacuated by helicopter.

___

8:10 p.m.

Fast-moving lava has crossed a road and isolated about 40 homes in a rural subdivision below Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, forcing at least four people to be evacuated by county and National Guard helicopters.

Hawaii County Civil Defense said Friday that police, firefighters and National Guard troops were securing the area of the Big Island and stopping people from entering.

The homes were isolated in the area east of Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens - two neighborhoods where lava has destroyed 40 structures, including 26 homes, over the past two weeks.

Officials were assessing how many people were still in the newly threatened area. They were advising people to shelter in place and await further instructions.

___

7:30 p.m.

Hawaii officials warned residents that fast-moving lava was approaching an area near homes that were previously destroyed by eruptions from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano.

Hawaii County Civil Defense said Friday police, firefighters and National Guard troops were securing the area of the Big Island and stopping people from entering.

About 40 homes were isolated in the newly affected area east of Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens - two neighborhoods where lava has destroyed 40 structures, including 26 homes, over the past two weeks.

Officials were using helicopters to assess how many people were still in the newly threatened area.

County officials have been encouraging residents in the district to prepare for potential evacuations. The county is now asking them to stay put and wait for further instructions.

