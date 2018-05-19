Lots Of Festivals In Downtown Tulsa This Weekend

It’s a busy weekend in downtown Tulsa.

Mayfest is in full swing in Tulsa’s Deco District. The festival features more than 100 artists and has four different stages for performers. Performances go from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The Blue Dome Arts Festival continues this weekend. There are 250 art vendors, plus live music, crafts, food trucks, and much more. That event goes from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Hop Jam is Saturday in the downtown Tulsa Arts District. The music and craft beer festival, put on by Tulsa’s favorite boy band, Hanson, is celebrating its 5th year. Music starts at 3 p.m. and goes until 9:30 p.m. The beer festival runs from 3 to 8 p.m.

Award winning actor LeVar Burton, best known for PBS’s Reading Rainbow and Star Trek: The Next Generation, will be reading his favorite children’s book at Guthrie Green on Saturday. It’s part of a fundraising effort for Arts Alliance Tulsa. He’s scheduled to read at around 2 p.m.

News On 6’s Julia Benbrook, Rich Lenz, Ashley Izbicki, Brian Dorman, Amy Kauffman, and Joseph Holloway will be at Guthrie Green for that event from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Crawfest 2018 starts Saturday at 11 a.m. There’s plenty of crawfish to go around, along with other Cajun favorites like sausage, shrimp, fried alligator, and more. Live music will be provided by the Jambalaya Jazz Band. There will be a crawfish eating contest at 2 p.m. The event is hosted by Cajun Ed’s at 71st and Lewis. It runs until 7 p.m.