Texans' J.J. Watt Will Reportedly Pay For Funerals Of Santa Fe High School Shooting Victims

Texans superstar defensive end J.J. Watt has been an activist in the Houston community before, raising more than $37 million dollars to help the city recover from Hurricane Harvey last year.More >>
Texans superstar defensive end J.J. Watt has been an activist in the Houston community before, raising more than $37 million dollars to help the city recover from Hurricane Harvey last year.More >>
The Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals, including a plan to kill himself, posted an image on Facebook of a “Born to Kill” shirt and used his father’s shotgun and pistol in the rampage that left 10 dead and 10 wounded, authorities said Friday.More >>
The Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals, including a plan to kill himself, posted an image on Facebook of a “Born to Kill” shirt and used his father’s shotgun and pistol in the rampage that left 10 dead and 10 wounded, authorities said Friday.More >>
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry in an Anglican service with an American flavor that mixes prayers, classical music, a gospel choir and sweet soul sounds.More >>
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry in an Anglican service with an American flavor that mixes prayers, classical music, a gospel choir and sweet soul sounds.More >>
According to officials, a body was recovered in a drowning near the Crosstimbers Marina at Keystone Lake.More >>
According to officials, a body was recovered in a drowning near the Crosstimbers Marina at Keystone Lake.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.