Oklahoma man sentenced after crimes in Branson

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A man who terrorized a woman and her 2-year-old granddaughter in Branson has been sentenced to 20 years in prison without parole.

Federal prosecutors say 35-year-old Alberto Colina Jr., of Muskogee, Oklahoma, was sentenced Friday for being a felon in possession of a firearm and stealing a firearm.

Investigators say in January 2016, Colina carjacked a truck and also terrorized a 63-year-old woman and her granddaughter in an apartment for nearly two hours. He hit the woman with the weapon and forced her take drugs while ransacking the apartment.

Colina was eventually arrested after officers used a stun gun on him when he refused to come out of a Springfield church.

Colina has pleaded guilty in a separate state case to robbery, two counts of armed criminal action and assault.

