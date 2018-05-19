Company says gas leak caused explosion at Houston-area plant

Saturday, May 19 2018 6:25 PM EDT2018-05-19 22:25:21 GMT
(Stuart Villanueva/The Galveston County Daily News via AP). Santa Fe High School student Dakota Shrader is comforted by her mother Susan Davidson following a shooting at the school on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Shrader said her friend wa...
Only weeks after supporting Parkland survivors, Texas students are victims of deadly school attack.More >>
Only weeks after supporting Parkland survivors, Texas students are victims of deadly school attack.More >>
Saturday, May 19 2018 6:25 PM EDT2018-05-19 22:25:10 GMT
(AP Photo/Corey Perrine). Jenice Armstrong of Burlington, N.J. takes a photo during a television viewing party of the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry , Saturday, May 18, 2018, at the Armstrong-Turner residence in Burlington, N.J. From ...
Guess who's coming to Windsor? Royal wedding blends black, British culture.More >>
Guess who's coming to Windsor? Royal wedding blends black, British culture.More >>
Saturday, May 19 2018 6:24 PM EDT2018-05-19 22:24:46 GMT
(Galveston County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo provided by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office shows Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who law enforcement officials took into custody Friday, May 18, 2018, and identified as the suspect in the deadly schoo...
Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.More >>
Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.More >>
Saturday, May 19 2018 6:23 PM EDT2018-05-19 22:23:33 GMT
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Arizona State University student David Montenegro stands out in front of the Memorial Union building at ASU Thursday, May 10, 2018, in Tempe, Ariz. Montenegro and more than 2,300 public college students around Arizona with ...
More than 2,300 other public college students around Arizona with deferred deportation status starting this fall will no longer qualify for in-state tuition under an Arizona Supreme Court decision.More >>
More than 2,300 other public college students around Arizona with deferred deportation status starting this fall will no longer qualify for in-state tuition under an Arizona Supreme Court decision.More >>
The morbid joke that a West Wing aide made about a gravely ill United States senator has become a rarity in the frenetic whirlwind of news around President Donald Trump: a controversy with staying power.
The morbid joke that a West Wing aide made about a gravely ill United States senator has become a rarity in the frenetic whirlwind of news around President Donald Trump: a controversy with staying power.