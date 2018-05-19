Texas shooting renews debate about American school design

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without them

President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without them

Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election

Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election

Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30s

Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30s

The morbid joke that a West Wing aide made about a gravely ill United States senator has become a rarity in the frenetic whirlwind of news around President Donald Trump: a controversy with staying power.

The morbid joke that a West Wing aide made about a gravely ill United States senator has become a rarity in the frenetic whirlwind of news around President Donald Trump: a controversy with staying power.

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town

AP Exclusive: A Northern California judge says he would handle the sexual assault case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner the same way today as he did almost two years ago

AP Exclusive: A Northern California judge says he would handle the sexual assault case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner the same way today as he did almost two years ago

More than 2,300 other public college students around Arizona with deferred deportation status starting this fall will no longer qualify for in-state tuition under an Arizona Supreme Court decision.

More than 2,300 other public college students around Arizona with deferred deportation status starting this fall will no longer qualify for in-state tuition under an Arizona Supreme Court decision.

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Arizona State University student David Montenegro stands out in front of the Memorial Union building at ASU Thursday, May 10, 2018, in Tempe, Ariz. Montenegro and more than 2,300 public college students around Arizona with ...

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Arizona State University student David Montenegro stands out in front of the Memorial Union building at ASU Thursday, May 10, 2018, in Tempe, Ariz. Montenegro and more than 2,300 public college students around Arizona with ...

From pubgoers in pajamas to families in fancy hats, Americans are cheering and toasting the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

From pubgoers in pajamas to families in fancy hats, Americans are cheering and toasting the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

( Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP). Law enforcement officers respond to Santa Fe High School after an active shooter was reported on campus, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

( Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP). Law enforcement officers respond to Santa Fe High School after an active shooter was reported on campus, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

Authorities say an explosion and fire at a chemical plant near Houston injured 20 people and left one missing.

Authorities say an explosion and fire at a chemical plant near Houston injured 20 people and left one missing.

A hospital treating three of the people injured in a mass shooting at a Texas high school says one of them, a minor, is in good condition and the other two are in critical condition.

A hospital treating three of the people injured in a mass shooting at a Texas high school says one of them, a minor, is in good condition and the other two are in critical condition.

A substitute teacher who relatives say had a "lust for life" and a foreign exchange student from Pakistan are among the confirmed victims of a shooting at a Texas high school that left 10 dead.

A substitute teacher who relatives say had a "lust for life" and a foreign exchange student from Pakistan are among the confirmed victims of a shooting at a Texas high school that left 10 dead.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). People react outside the unification center at the Alamo Gym, following a shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). People react outside the unification center at the Alamo Gym, following a shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.

Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.

(Galveston County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo provided by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office shows Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who law enforcement officials took into custody Friday, May 18, 2018, and identified as the suspect in the deadly schoo...

(Galveston County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo provided by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office shows Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who law enforcement officials took into custody Friday, May 18, 2018, and identified as the suspect in the deadly schoo...

(AP Photo/Corey Perrine). Jenice Armstrong of Burlington, N.J. takes a photo during a television viewing party of the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry , Saturday, May 18, 2018, at the Armstrong-Turner residence in Burlington, N.J. From ...

(AP Photo/Corey Perrine). Jenice Armstrong of Burlington, N.J. takes a photo during a television viewing party of the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry , Saturday, May 18, 2018, at the Armstrong-Turner residence in Burlington, N.J. From ...

(Stuart Villanueva/The Galveston County Daily News via AP). Santa Fe High School student Dakota Shrader is comforted by her mother Susan Davidson following a shooting at the school on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Shrader said her friend wa...

(Stuart Villanueva/The Galveston County Daily News via AP). Santa Fe High School student Dakota Shrader is comforted by her mother Susan Davidson following a shooting at the school on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Shrader said her friend wa...

( Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP). Law enforcement officers respond to Santa Fe High School after an active shooter was reported on campus, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

By LISA MARIE PANE

Associated Press

Just hours after the nation's latest school shooting, the debate began anew: Are American schools built in a way that makes them easy targets? Are there too many windows, too many entrances and exits and too few security features?

The questions expose yet another divide, with Second Amendment activists and some security experts calling for safer school designs and some gun-control advocates saying it's a distracting side issue that avoids more meaningful action.

The debate began after the 1999 mass shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado and gained more attention in the aftermath of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. On Friday, in the hours after a student shot and killed 10 people at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, the state's lieutenant governor suggested again that it was time to examine school layouts.

"There are too many entrances and too many exits to our over 8,000 campuses in Texas," Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said, explaining that those points can't all be guarded.

Gun-rights activists, led by the National Rifle Association, have pushed for a "hardening" of schools, including training and arming educators and even keeping shrubbery and landscaping farther away from school buildings so there are fewer blocked viewpoints. Reducing the number of entrances is considered another way to prevent shooters from getting inside undetected.

According to a report last year in Education Week, a trade publication, the average age of an American school is 44 years with major renovations dating back more than a decade. Older buildings were designed without today's worries of active shooters and terrorism.

They have lots of "nooks and crannies," isolated areas that are difficult to supervise, as well as old hardware on classroom doors and main offices that aren't located near the main entrance. Other problems include old public-address systems and no telephones in classrooms, said Kenneth Trump, president of the National School Safety and Security Services, a Cleveland-based consulting firm.

When it comes to designing schools, educational considerations create some natural tension with security needs. Studying in places with lots of light, for example, is thought to improve learning. That was the philosophy behind one school constructed just last year with floor-to-ceiling windows, Trump said. But those same windows could make students and staff easy targets for a gunman.

He agrees that a large number of entrances can make a school vulnerable. More doors bring a greater risk that someone will prop one open or that mechanical issues will prevent a door from being closed or locked. It's also harder to monitor who is coming and going.

And even if a front entrance is fortified with security systems, there are usually other ways in, such as the cafeteria where food deliveries are made or the gym.

Still, Trump said, no amount of architectural planning or design will replace mental health treatment, emergency drills and training and the ability to identify potential school shooters ahead of time.

It's simplistic to think that layouts and building features alone will make schools safer, he said, and politically expedient to tout only architectural design and construction.

Focusing solely on exits and entrances can create a host of other issues, cautioned Gregory Shaffer, a security consultant and retired FBI agent.

Having metal detectors at the entrance creates long lines, which means schools have to start earlier and hire more staff to screen students. "And if you have long lines going into the school, that makes it a target as well. That is a shooter's ideal location," he said.

For gun-control advocates, it's galling to focus on structural issues. They see frequent school shootings as evidence of the nation's unwillingness to take other steps to stop gun violence.

"I often find that the discussion of how to do it is really a smoke screen," said David Chipman, formerly of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and now a senior policy adviser with the gun safety organization founded by former Rep. Gabby Giffords, who was gravely wounded in a shooting in 2012. "How to do it isn't really the issue. It's do we want to do it and are we willing to pay the money."

After the 9/11 terror attacks, the United States took steps to secure government and public buildings - from airports to concert halls. It's routine now to go through a metal detector before entering. Yet those same steps aren't common in public schools, making them, he said, more dangerous than prisons.

"There are some places that we've decided as a nation that we will not allow violence to ever occur," Chipman said. "But school is not one of them yet."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.