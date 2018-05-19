Severe Storms Cause Tree Damage In Fairfax, Oklahoma

Severe storms moved through north-central Oklahoma on Saturday, producing damage in the Osage County town of Fairfax.

News 9 StormTrackers Val and Amy Castor were there as the storm passed through, damaging trees and awnings across the area.

Val Castor is tracking storm damage near Fairfax. Trees and large branches down. #NewsOn6 #okwx pic.twitter.com/G36bRy0SiU — Brian Dorman (@BDormanTV) May 19, 2018

There have been no reports of injuries.

