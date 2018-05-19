Possible tornado touches down in north-central Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Possible tornado touches down in north-central Oklahoma

PAWHUSKA, Okla. (AP) - The National Weather Service in Tulsa says a possible tornado has touched down in north-central Oklahoma.

Meteorologist Joe Sellars says the potential twister was only on the ground briefly Saturday afternoon between the towns of Fairfax and Ralston, west of Pawhuska, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Tulsa.

No injuries or significant damage are reported. Sellars said there are reports of trees downed and small buildings damaged.

Sellars said the weather service will likely send a survey team to the area on Monday to determine whether it was a tornado that touched down and, if so, to give it an EF rating.

The weather service says the chance for isolated storms is expected to continue in eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas from Sunday through Tuesday.

