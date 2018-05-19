Severe Weather Sweeps Across Northeast Oklahoma

Several northeast Oklahoma counties are experiencing severe weather.

Parts of Kay, Osage, Pawnee, Washington, and other counties experienced thunderstorm and tornado warnings Saturday afternoon.

The storms damaged property and trees across the area. Nearly 2,500 people are without power following the storms. Power outages are being reported from PSO, Verdigris Valley Electric, and Indian Electric Company.

News On 6 Storm Trackers and well as News On 6 Meteorologists are following the storms and will bring any updates on air, in the News On app, and on Facebook.