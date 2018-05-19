Explosive Device Discovered At Hospital In Southwest Oklahoma; Nobody Hurt

A homemade explosive device was discovered at a hospital in southwest Oklahoma Friday evening, according to a press release from the FBI.



The FBI was contacted following reports of a suspicious package found by staff inside the Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton.



Bomb technicians from the FBI and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol rendered the device safe. A full sweep of the building was conducted, and no additional threats were found.



The device will be analyzed further by the FBI.



"In these situations, the immediate concern for public safety and first responders is the first and foremost priority." said FBI Oklahoma City Special Agent in Charge, Kathryn Peterson.



The FBI was assisted in this response by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, ATF and Lawton Police Department.



The incident is still under investigation by the FBI