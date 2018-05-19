Citizens Remember Moore Tornado 5 Years Later

This weekend marks five years since a devastating tornado tore through an Oklahoma community of Moore, killing two dozen people.

But some are sharing remarkable stories of survival on the eve of the 2013 Moore tornado anniversary. Not a single patient was hurt at the Moore Medical Center, despite extensive damage to the hospital.

Thanks to the hospital's preparation all the patients and staff were kept safe gathered in the cafeteria until the storm passed.

“Our people are second to none. The measure of their character shined on that day and it could not have been more bright. Even in our darkest hour,” said Richie Splitt the President and CEO of Norman Regional Health System.

The hospital is now rebuilt and thriving, with a saferoom of its own and room for an extension as the community grows.