Severe Weather Rips Through Osage County

The town of Fairfax in Osage County is cleaning up damage from storms Friday afternoon.

Some residents said they've never seen anything like it.

"Tin off the buildings ... lots of damage," said Tanya Hudson.

At the Woodland St. Peter's baseball field, the backstop is completely caved in.

Strong winds downed power lines right in front of the high school. Over on Main Street, a semi-truck tipped over on its side.

Local business owner Sam Lockett said the damage isn't like anything he's seen before.

"The back part of that panel got ripped off. Our ventilation fan looks like it was pushed in," said Lockett. "The door over there the glass was shattered the windows were broken the back side is basically destroyed it was pretty devastating to see the damage."

Neighbors said as bad as the damage is, they're grateful no one was hurt.

"I just keep saying thank goodness it wasn't worse, thank goodness nobody got hurt," said Lockett.

"It's heartwarming to see the community come together and everybody pitching in to help," said Hudson.

Many people lost electricity following the storms. PSO is still working to restore that power.