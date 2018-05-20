'Jurassic Park' dinosaur expert's next big thing: holograms - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

'Jurassic Park' dinosaur expert's next big thing: holograms

Posted: Updated:
(AP Photo/Matt Volz, File). FILE - In this May 21, 2016, file photo, Jack Horner sits under Montana's T-Rex in the Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman, Mont. The Montana paleontologist, Horner, who consulted with director Steven Spielberg on the “Jurassic... (AP Photo/Matt Volz, File). FILE - In this May 21, 2016, file photo, Jack Horner sits under Montana's T-Rex in the Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman, Mont. The Montana paleontologist, Horner, who consulted with director Steven Spielberg on the “Jurassic...
(BASE Hologram via AP). This undated artist rendering provided by BASE Hologram shows a prototype three-dimensional hologram display for a dinosaur exhibit. Jack Horner, a Montana paleontologist who consulted with director Steven Spielberg on the “Jura... (BASE Hologram via AP). This undated artist rendering provided by BASE Hologram shows a prototype three-dimensional hologram display for a dinosaur exhibit. Jack Horner, a Montana paleontologist who consulted with director Steven Spielberg on the “Jura...
(BASE Hologram via AP). This undated artist rendering provided by BASE Hologram shows a prototype three-dimensional hologram exhibit for a dinosaur exhibit. Jack Horner, a Montana paleontologist who consulted with director Steven Spielberg on the “Jura... (BASE Hologram via AP). This undated artist rendering provided by BASE Hologram shows a prototype three-dimensional hologram exhibit for a dinosaur exhibit. Jack Horner, a Montana paleontologist who consulted with director Steven Spielberg on the “Jura...
(Lewis Kendall/Bozeman Daily Chronicle via AP, File). FILE - In this May 21, 2016, file photo, paleontologist Jack Horner stands with fans at Jack Horner Family Day at the Museum of Rockies in Bozeman, Mont. Horner who consulted with director Steven Sp... (Lewis Kendall/Bozeman Daily Chronicle via AP, File). FILE - In this May 21, 2016, file photo, paleontologist Jack Horner stands with fans at Jack Horner Family Day at the Museum of Rockies in Bozeman, Mont. Horner who consulted with director Steven Sp...

  • NationalMore>>

  • Cyclists tried to scare cougar but it attacked, killing 1

    Cyclists tried to scare cougar but it attacked, killing 1

    Sunday, May 20 2018 3:44 PM EDT2018-05-20 19:44:31 GMT
    (Alan Berner /The Seattle Times via AP). Washington State Fish and Wildlife Police confer with an individual from the King County Medical Examiner's and a King County Sheriff's deputy on a remote gravel road above Snoqualmie, WA., following a fatal cou...(Alan Berner /The Seattle Times via AP). Washington State Fish and Wildlife Police confer with an individual from the King County Medical Examiner's and a King County Sheriff's deputy on a remote gravel road above Snoqualmie, WA., following a fatal cou...
    Two friends on a morning mountain bike ride 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Seattle were attacked by a cougar, killing one of the men and leaving the second hospitalized in what authorities described as a rare...More >>
    Two friends on a morning mountain bike ride 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Seattle were attacked by a cougar, killing one of the men and leaving the second hospitalized in what authorities described as a rare occurrence.More >>

  • Northern states taking down vestiges of racism, intolerance

    Northern states taking down vestiges of racism, intolerance

    Sunday, May 20 2018 3:44 PM EDT2018-05-20 19:44:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). In a photo from, Friday, April 27, 2018, a statue of former Mayor Orville Hubbard, who spent decades trying to keep the city all white, is displayed in Dearborn, Mich. The statue was socked away for more than a year after lead...(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). In a photo from, Friday, April 27, 2018, a statue of former Mayor Orville Hubbard, who spent decades trying to keep the city all white, is displayed in Dearborn, Mich. The statue was socked away for more than a year after lead...
    Vestiges of racism and intolerance slowly being moved and removed in Michigan and other northern states as calls continue in the South to take down such monuments.More >>
    Vestiges of racism and intolerance slowly being moved and removed in Michigan and other northern states as calls continue in the South to take down such monuments.More >>

  • 'World of uncertainty': Hawaii lava reaches sea, injures man

    'World of uncertainty': Hawaii lava reaches sea, injures man

    Sunday, May 20 2018 3:44 PM EDT2018-05-20 19:44:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). A resident photographs toxic gases emitting from cracks in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii Saturday, May 19, 2018. Two fissures that opened up in a rural Hawaii community have merged to produce faster and more...(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). A resident photographs toxic gases emitting from cracks in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii Saturday, May 19, 2018. Two fissures that opened up in a rural Hawaii community have merged to produce faster and more...
    Lava has destroyed four homes and left dozens of others in the shadow of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano isolated, forcing more residents to plan for a possible evacuation.More >>
    Lava has destroyed four homes and left dozens of others in the shadow of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano isolated, forcing more residents to plan for a possible evacuation.More >>
    •   

By MATT VOLZ
Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Forget the gray, green and brown dinosaurs in the "Jurassic Park" movies. Paleontologist Jack Horner wants to transport people back in time to see a feathered Tyrannosaurus rex colored bright red and a blue triceratops with red fringe similar to a rooster's comb.

Horner, who consulted with director Steven Spielberg on the "Jurassic Park" films, is developing a three-dimensional hologram exhibit that will showcase the latest theories on what dinosaurs looked like. He is working with entertainment company Base Hologram to create an exhibit that will let people feel as though they're on an archaeological dig, inside a laboratory and surrounded by dinosaurs in the wild.

"I'm always trying to figure out a good way to get the science of paleontology across to the general public," Horner said in a recent interview with The Associated Press. "Like taking them into the field or taking them into my laboratory and then using the technology that we have to show people what dinosaurs were really like."

That understanding of what dinosaurs looked like has changed a lot since the original "Jurassic Park" in 1993. For example, researchers now believe dinosaurs were much more bird-like than lizard-like, and scientists studying dinosaur skulls have found keratin, a substance that gives birds their bright colors.

"We can see at least areas that could be vividly colored, very much like birds, and there's no reason to make them different from birds," Horner said.

Horner and Base Hologram workers have been developing the exhibit's story line for a couple of months, with plans to have multiple traveling exhibits ready to launch by spring 2019. The company wants to place them in museums, science centers and other institutions where they might spur debate among scientists who don't share the theory that dinosaurs were colorful, feathered creatures.

"The controversy is OK because it makes people talk," said Base Hologram executive vice president Michael Swinney.

Live performances using holograms have gained attention in recent years, notably through concerts that feature likenesses of dead performers such as Michael Jackson and Tupac Shakur.

Until now, Base Hologram, a subsidiary of the live entertainment company Base Entertainment, has used the technology to put on concerts by late singers Roy Orbison and Marie Callas. As the field becomes more competitive, the company is seeking new areas to apply the technology, such as science, CEO Brian Becker said.

Horner previously worked with Microsoft to create his dinosaur holograms that can be used with virtual and augmented reality technologies.

He noted the technology used in the exhibit can be applied even more broadly, including by paleontologists in their labs.

"What we do now is, when we want to envision something, we get an artist to paint it," Horner said. "Now, we're going to be able to create a 3-D immersive experience a lot better than a painting."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.