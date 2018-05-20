Hawaii lava evacuees grow weary as uncertainty drags on - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Hawaii lava evacuees grow weary as uncertainty drags on

Posted: Updated:
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Lava flows toward the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii Saturday, May 19, 2018. Two fissures that opened up in a rural Hawaii community have merged to produce faster and more fluid lava. Scientists say the characteristics of lava oozing ... (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Lava flows toward the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii Saturday, May 19, 2018. Two fissures that opened up in a rural Hawaii community have merged to produce faster and more fluid lava. Scientists say the characteristics of lava oozing ...
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Brittany Kimball watches as lava erupts from from a fissure near Pahoa, Hawaii, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Two fissures that opened up in a rural Hawaii community have merged to produce faster and more fluid lava. Scientists say th... (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Brittany Kimball watches as lava erupts from from a fissure near Pahoa, Hawaii, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Two fissures that opened up in a rural Hawaii community have merged to produce faster and more fluid lava. Scientists say th...
(Jamm Aquino/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP). In this Saturday, May 19, 2018 photo, lava erupts inside the Leilani Estates in Pahoa, Hawaii. As lava flows have grown more vigorous in recent days, there's concern more homes may burn and more evacuation... (Jamm Aquino/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP). In this Saturday, May 19, 2018 photo, lava erupts inside the Leilani Estates in Pahoa, Hawaii. As lava flows have grown more vigorous in recent days, there's concern more homes may burn and more evacuation...

  • NationalMore>>

  • Cyclists tried to scare cougar but it attacked, killing 1

    Cyclists tried to scare cougar but it attacked, killing 1

    Sunday, May 20 2018 3:44 PM EDT2018-05-20 19:44:31 GMT
    (Alan Berner /The Seattle Times via AP). Washington State Fish and Wildlife Police confer with an individual from the King County Medical Examiner's and a King County Sheriff's deputy on a remote gravel road above Snoqualmie, WA., following a fatal cou...(Alan Berner /The Seattle Times via AP). Washington State Fish and Wildlife Police confer with an individual from the King County Medical Examiner's and a King County Sheriff's deputy on a remote gravel road above Snoqualmie, WA., following a fatal cou...
    Two friends on a morning mountain bike ride 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Seattle were attacked by a cougar, killing one of the men and leaving the second hospitalized in what authorities described as a rare...More >>
    Two friends on a morning mountain bike ride 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Seattle were attacked by a cougar, killing one of the men and leaving the second hospitalized in what authorities described as a rare occurrence.More >>

  • Northern states taking down vestiges of racism, intolerance

    Northern states taking down vestiges of racism, intolerance

    Sunday, May 20 2018 3:44 PM EDT2018-05-20 19:44:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). In a photo from, Friday, April 27, 2018, a statue of former Mayor Orville Hubbard, who spent decades trying to keep the city all white, is displayed in Dearborn, Mich. The statue was socked away for more than a year after lead...(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). In a photo from, Friday, April 27, 2018, a statue of former Mayor Orville Hubbard, who spent decades trying to keep the city all white, is displayed in Dearborn, Mich. The statue was socked away for more than a year after lead...
    Vestiges of racism and intolerance slowly being moved and removed in Michigan and other northern states as calls continue in the South to take down such monuments.More >>
    Vestiges of racism and intolerance slowly being moved and removed in Michigan and other northern states as calls continue in the South to take down such monuments.More >>

  • 'World of uncertainty': Hawaii lava reaches sea, injures man

    'World of uncertainty': Hawaii lava reaches sea, injures man

    Sunday, May 20 2018 3:44 PM EDT2018-05-20 19:44:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). A resident photographs toxic gases emitting from cracks in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii Saturday, May 19, 2018. Two fissures that opened up in a rural Hawaii community have merged to produce faster and more...(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). A resident photographs toxic gases emitting from cracks in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii Saturday, May 19, 2018. Two fissures that opened up in a rural Hawaii community have merged to produce faster and more...
    Lava has destroyed four homes and left dozens of others in the shadow of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano isolated, forcing more residents to plan for a possible evacuation.More >>
    Lava has destroyed four homes and left dozens of others in the shadow of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano isolated, forcing more residents to plan for a possible evacuation.More >>
    •   

By CALEB JONES
Associated Press

PAHOA, Hawaii (AP) - Ed Arends grabbed what he could in the night and fled his 5-acre property, lava oozing from a crack in his neighborhood on Hawaii's Big Island.

That was more than two weeks ago. He hasn't been able to stay at his house since.

"It's disconcerting not being home, being displaced," Arends said. "I'm sleeping on a sofa in a guy's living room."

As uncertainty drags on over what the Kilauea volcano will do next, those who were forced to leave their homes weeks ago are growing weary.

More than 300 people were staying at three different shelters as of Saturday, Hawaii County mayor's spokeswoman Janet Snyder said. Some 2,000 people who live in the Leilani Estates neighborhood, including Arends, and nearby areas were still evacuated after a lava fissure opened May 3.

Officials ordered more people to evacuate Saturday when lava crossed a highway and flowed into the ocean, creating new health hazards. Lava has consumed more than 40 buildings.

Those who live in the remote, rural Puna district on the slopes of the Kilauea volcano know the lava risks. Leilani Estates sits in a zone that the U.S Geological Survey deems to have the highest risk of a lava flow.

Residents are allowed to return during the day to check on their homes. Some 25 miles (40 kilometers) away at the summit, there are intermittent explosions that send ash wafting over communities.

It's not known whether lava flows will keep advancing or stop, and new flows are likely.

Steve Clapper stood in the rain outside a shelter where he and his mother have been staying since evacuating Leilani Estates. He sleeps in his truck with his dogs while his mother sleeps inside the shelter.

The uncertainty has made Clapper want to get his 88-year-old mother, who has dementia and is on oxygen, off the island.

"We don't have any control over it, and this could go on for years," he said.

Don Waguespack, who co-owns Cajun Paradise Farms down a hill from where fissures have opened, evacuated to a small hotel room on the opposite side of the island.

"We evacuated to Kona and felt so helpless over there, I think it was worse mentally for us than being here," he said.

So Waguespack returned, relieved to find his home on his 10-acre property still standing.

Arends and his brother Mike Arends, who also evacuated from Leilani Estates, were grateful their houses were still safe.

"It's pretty early to tell what's going to happen, things change on almost a daily basis," Ed Arends said.

Yet living out of bags, not knowing where your toothbrush might be at a given moment, is tiring and stressful for the brothers.

"It's easy to go two or three days with it, but I think after two weeks, it grates on you a little bit," Mike Arends said. "You start to get weaker, you start to get more tired, you're not quite sleeping right, you're not eating right."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.