Owasso Police Need Help Finding Person Of Interest - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

News: Crime

Owasso Police Need Help Finding Person Of Interest

Posted: Updated:
OWASSO, Oklahoma -

Owasso Police need help identifying a person of interest in a shoplifting case.

The individuals' picture was taken from surveillance video at Kohls on Friday. Police says the video shows the individual shoplifting merchandise.

If you recognize him, you are asked to call the Owasso Police Tip Line at 918-272-COPS. Those calling in can remain anonymous.

  • CrimeMore>>

  • Owasso Police Need Help Finding Person Of Interest

    Owasso Police Need Help Finding Person Of Interest

    Owasso Police need help identifying a person of interest in a shoplifting case. The individuals' picture was taken from surveillance video at Kohls on Friday. Police says the video shows the individual shoplifting merchandise. If you recognize him, you are asked to call the Owasso Police Tip Line at 918-272-COPS. Those calling in can remain anonymous.More >>
    Owasso Police need help identifying a person of interest in a shoplifting case. The individuals' picture was taken from surveillance video at Kohls on Friday. Police says the video shows the individual shoplifting merchandise. If you recognize him, you are asked to call the Owasso Police Tip Line at 918-272-COPS. Those calling in can remain anonymous.More >>

  • Moore Police Involved In Standoff Sunday

    Moore Police Involved In Standoff Sunday

    [File Photo][File Photo]

    Moore Police Officers were involved in a standoff with a suspect Sunday. Officers surrounded the area of Southeast 34th Street and South Broadway Avenue. Police on scene reported hearing a single gunshot. When officers entered the home, they say the suspect had shot himself in the chest. The suspect also pointed his weapon at his girlfriend, according to police. The suspect was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.  Officers say once released, the suspect will be ...

    More >>

    Moore Police Officers were involved in a standoff with a suspect Sunday. Officers surrounded the area of Southeast 34th Street and South Broadway Avenue. Police on scene reported hearing a single gunshot. When officers entered the home, they say the suspect had shot himself in the chest. The suspect also pointed his weapon at his girlfriend, according to police. The suspect was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.  Officers say once released, the suspect will be ...

    More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.