Hop Jam Beer And Music Festival Underway In Tulsa

News

Hop Jam Beer And Music Festival Underway In Tulsa


TULSA, Oklahoma -

The 5th annual Hop Jam Beer and Music Festival is underway in downtown Tulsa. The event is Oklahoma's largest craft beer and music festival.

 It features over 75 breweries from across the country and the world. The festival has something for all ages with food trucks, family activities and of course lots of music and beer.

"It’s both a celebration of Tulsa and kind of the community and also its a gathering we have people from all over the world that are showing up right now on this day and some of the best breweries in the country some of the most sought out breweries in the world." Said Hop Jam Founder Taylor Hanson of the pop-rock trio HANSON.

 Parts of downtown are shut down because of the festival. The event wraps up around 9:30 Sunday night.

