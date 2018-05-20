Law Enforcement Education Day Gives Elected Officials Insight Into Lethal Force Situations

In light of what's been in the national news lately, some leaders and lawmakers received a timely education and training today at the Tulsa County Training Center.

Many wonder what goes through the minds of law enforcement during critical situations. When and how is it determined lethal force is necessary. Often, the only way to really get a feel for situations where critical decisions are made is with realistic training.

This is the second Law Enforcement Community Outreach and Education Day. The Fraternal Order of Police lodges from the city and county put on this training day for a group of invited elected officials and hope-to-be-elected officials.

"We just thought it was important for some of these elected officials and community leaders go a small snapshot of what deputies and officers go through on a daily basis in some of these decision-making situations," said FOP Chair Jared Lindsey.

The training begins with a safety briefing, which includes applying considerable safety gear, so individuals can learn without getting hurt. There are weapons involved and although they don't fire real rounds they do fire a training round so all the protection is very important. Once geared up, the guests are put through a series of scenarios some involve deadly force decisions.

Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado says these situations are very complex with lots of moving parts. By conducting this kind of training he's hopeful these officials can help be a bridge between law enforcement and the community if an incident occurs.

Law enforcement officials say they hope the result after going through this training is that these elected officials will have a little better idea of what officers and deputies go through and something to relate to the next time they consider legislation or have to make a decision regarding law enforcement.