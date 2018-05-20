At Least 1 Dead In Lake Thunderbird Boating Accident

According to report, at least one person is dead and possibly several others hurt after an accident of some kind on Lake Thunderbird late Saturday night, officials confirmed.

Those officials confirmed not only the fatality but that two other people were pulled from the water after a possible boat crash. Rescue crews are still searching for other possible accident victims. Oklahoma Highway Patrol is still working to confirm information on the reported fatality.

Officials believe two boats crashed, and say one boat has been found. Authorities are still searching for the second, according to reports.

The search will continue until a rescue is made, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol Captain Paul Timmons.

This is a developing story.