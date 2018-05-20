At Least 1 Dead In Lake Thunderbird Boating Accident - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

At Least 1 Dead In Lake Thunderbird Boating Accident

Posted: Updated:
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

According to report, at least one person is dead and possibly several others hurt after an accident of some kind on Lake Thunderbird late Saturday night, officials confirmed.

Those officials confirmed not only the fatality but that two other people were pulled from the water after a possible boat crash. Rescue crews are still searching for other possible accident victims. Oklahoma Highway Patrol is still working to confirm information on the reported fatality. 

Officials believe two boats crashed, and say one boat has been found. Authorities are still searching for the second, according to reports. 

The search will continue until a rescue is made, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol Captain Paul Timmons. 

This is a developing story.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.