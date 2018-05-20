93-year-old ex-president Bush arrives in Maine for summer - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

93-year-old ex-president Bush arrives in Maine for summer

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Hawaii lava evacuees grow weary as uncertainty drags on

    Hawaii lava evacuees grow weary as uncertainty drags on

    Sunday, May 20 2018 8:14 PM EDT2018-05-21 00:14:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Lava flows toward the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii Saturday, May 19, 2018. Two fissures that opened up in a rural Hawaii community have merged to produce faster and more fluid lava. Scientists say the characteristics of lava oozing ...(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Lava flows toward the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii Saturday, May 19, 2018. Two fissures that opened up in a rural Hawaii community have merged to produce faster and more fluid lava. Scientists say the characteristics of lava oozing ...
    Hawaii residents forced to evacuate their homes because of lava oozing from cracks in their neighborhoods are growing weary.More >>
    Hawaii residents forced to evacuate their homes because of lava oozing from cracks in their neighborhoods are growing weary.More >>

  • Cyclists tried to scare cougar but it attacked, killing 1

    Cyclists tried to scare cougar but it attacked, killing 1

    Sunday, May 20 2018 8:14 PM EDT2018-05-21 00:14:13 GMT
    (Alan Berner /The Seattle Times via AP). Washington State Fish and Wildlife Police confer with an individual from the King County Medical Examiner's and a King County Sheriff's deputy on a remote gravel road above Snoqualmie, WA., following a fatal cou...(Alan Berner /The Seattle Times via AP). Washington State Fish and Wildlife Police confer with an individual from the King County Medical Examiner's and a King County Sheriff's deputy on a remote gravel road above Snoqualmie, WA., following a fatal cou...
    Two friends on a morning mountain bike ride 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Seattle were attacked by a cougar, killing one of the men and leaving the second hospitalized in what authorities described as a rare...More >>
    Two friends on a morning mountain bike ride 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Seattle were attacked by a cougar, killing one of the men and leaving the second hospitalized in what authorities described as a rare occurrence.More >>

  • Northern states taking down vestiges of racism, intolerance

    Northern states taking down vestiges of racism, intolerance

    Sunday, May 20 2018 8:14 PM EDT2018-05-21 00:14:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). In a photo from, Friday, April 27, 2018, a statue of former Mayor Orville Hubbard, who spent decades trying to keep the city all white, is displayed in Dearborn, Mich. The statue was socked away for more than a year after lead...(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). In a photo from, Friday, April 27, 2018, a statue of former Mayor Orville Hubbard, who spent decades trying to keep the city all white, is displayed in Dearborn, Mich. The statue was socked away for more than a year after lead...
    Vestiges of racism and intolerance slowly being moved and removed in Michigan and other northern states as calls continue in the South to take down such monuments.More >>
    Vestiges of racism and intolerance slowly being moved and removed in Michigan and other northern states as calls continue in the South to take down such monuments.More >>
    •   

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (AP) - Former President George H.W. Bush is in Maine for the summer.

The 93-year-old arrived Sunday evening at his seaside home in Kennebunkport. Dozens of residents greeted his motorcade at the town's Dock Square, with some waving flags and holding signs.

Friends say the nation's 41st president was eager to get to Maine after enduring the death of his wife, Barbara, and then falling ill with a blood infection.

Bush has spent part of every summer in Kennebunkport since childhood with the exception of his service as a naval aviator in World War II. Officials say they anticipate a low-key summer with family and friends.

___

Information from: WGME-TV, http://www.wgme.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.