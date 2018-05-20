Claremore Woman Says $1,000 In Items Was Stolen From Her Porch

A Claremore woman says thieves stole more than a $1,000 worth of items right off her front porch.

Dori Arnold says she was just getting back to town when she noticed her belongings were missing.

Surveillance images show this white car parked on the side of the road near 10th and Cherokee in Claremore. Seconds later they drive off but leave a large box behind. Arnold says the box was the same box taken off her porch.

It was filled with more than $500 worth of photos she had recently taken for her clients at her photography studio. Arnold says a friend found the box, recognized her name and returned it, but most of the photos were gone. Arnold says the thieves also stole a weed eater and a hedge trimmer. Arnold says she wants those responsible to come forward and return what was stolen.

Arnold says she has filed a police report. If you know anything about this crime you are asked to contact Claremore Police.