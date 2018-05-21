Man faces murder charges in restaurant crash that killed kin - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Man faces murder charges in restaurant crash that killed kin

    Monday, May 21 2018
BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (AP) - Families were eating a relaxed weekend lunch at the Surf and Turf Lodge when suddenly there was a loud boom and the splintering crash of a vehicle plowing into the restaurant.

Police say a man intentionally rammed a vehicle into the steak and seafood eatery shortly after midday Sunday in Bessemer City, leaving his 26-year-old daughter and his daughter-in-law dead and injuring his son, wife and granddaughter. The vehicle's driver, Roger Self, was immediately arrested. Jail records show he's been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Authorities say the preliminary evidence indicates he purposely drove all the way into the restaurant.

Caleb Martin, a 14-year-old who identified himself as a busboy at the restaurant, told WSOC-TV he saw the crash and heard a "loud boom."

