Police Look To ID Person Of Interest In Owasso Shoplifting Investigation

A man who terrorized a woman and her 2-year-old granddaughter in Branson has been sentenced to 20 years in prison without parole. Federal prosecutors say 35-year-old Alberto Colina Jr., of Muskogee, Oklahoma, was sentenced Friday for being a felon in possession of a firearm and stealing a firearm.More >>
Police need help identifying a person of interest in a shoplifting case.More >>
