'Click It Or Ticket' Campaign Underway Across Oklahoma

A heads up for drivers. Law enforcement across Oklahoma is kicking off a statewide "Click It Or Ticket" campaign.

They say the goal is to highlight the dangers of not wearing a seatbelt.

In a news release from the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office, in 2016 almost 50 percent of all victims involved in a deadly accident were not wearing their seatbelt. About 30-percent of those fatalities occurred in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

Law enforcement says if they catch drivers not wearing a seat belt, they will be given a ticket.

The statewide campaign runs through Friday, June 1st.