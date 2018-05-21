Oklahoma's Depression Rate Leads The Nation

Oklahoma has one of the highest rates of major depression in the nation, that's according to a report by Blue Cross Blue Shield.

The insurance provider says the number of Oklahomans diagnosed with depression is up by 29-percent since 2013. Our state had the sixth highest spike in the country.

Mental health professionals say getting help early is key.



"We try very hard to catch people while they're still functioning, and get them the help that they need so that they don't get to that point," said Julie Summers with Mental Health Association Oklahoma

Mental Health Association Oklahoma says it is also important to raise funding for mental health issues.