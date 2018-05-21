Man Kicks Officer, Chokes K9 Officer During Arrest, Tulsa Police - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Man Kicks Officer, Chokes K9 Officer During Arrest, Tulsa Police Say

Tulsa County jail photo of Norman Hiner Tulsa County jail photo of Norman Hiner
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police arrest a Tulsa man Friday afternoon after they say he attacked an officer, then tried to choke a police K9 officer.

Officers say 41-year-old Norman Hiner was helping a woman steal more than $200 worth of merchandise from the Walmart store in the 200 block of South Memorial Friday.

In the police report, an officer and a Tulsa County deputy saw Hiner outside the store.  When they approached him, officers say he lied about his name, then kicked the officer in the shin before running away.

Police say they caught up with Hiner in a nearby used car lot where he tried to choke a K9 officer.  Hiner was eventually taken into custody.  Police say they also found what appeared to be Meth on Hiner.

Norman Hiner now faces several complaints including resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.  Police say he also wanted on a Tulsa County arrest warrant.

Police say the woman was also arrested for larceny and for refusing to give Hiner's full name.

