National Weather Service To Survey Fairfax Storm Damage

FAIRFAX, Oklahoma -

The National Weather Service will visit Fairfax in Osage County today to look at damage from severe storms which struck the community over the weekend.

Fairfax residents wait to hear if that damage was caused by a tornado on Saturday, May 19th.

The National Weather Service is expected to make that determination during their visit to Osage County Monday.

News On 6 visited Fairfax Saturday after the storms moved through the area.

5/19/2018 Related Story: Severe Weather Rips Through Osage County

At the Woodland St. Peter's baseball field, part of the backstop is completely caved in and winds blew a metal roof off at the high school. 

Over on Main Street, an 18 wheeler-tipped over on its side.

Local business owner, Sam Lockett, says he has never seen damage like this.

"The door over there the glass was shattered the windows were broken the back side is basically destroyed it was pretty devastating to see the damage," said Sam Locket.

Despite the damage, there were no reports of any injuries.

