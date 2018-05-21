Oklahoma Highway Patrol searches for boat in fatal crash

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says divers are searching for a second boat that investigators believe was involved in a fatal collision on a central Oklahoma lake.

Officials say at least one person was killed and two others were injured when two boats collided Saturday night on Lake Thunderbird, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City.

Investigators say the injured persons were in a boat has been recovered, but the second boat and its passengers have not been found. Authorities have not identified the person who was killed.

Troopers say several divers and boats equipped with sonar searched a large part of the lake on Sunday for any sign of the missing boat and its passengers.

The accident occurred on the lake's eastern side.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.