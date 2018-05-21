Police Seek To ID Woman Who Tried To Rob An Okmulgee McDonald's

Okmulgee Police are investigating an early morning attempted robbery that happened around 12:30 a.m. at the town’s McDonald’s. The department released surveillance photos on its Facebook page of one of the women who police say tried to help rob the fast food restaurant.

Police Chief Joe Prentice told News On 6 a man walked up to the drive-thru window and demanded money. Prentice said the man was holding what appeared to be a weapon wrapped in a towel.

The chief said two women were with the man.

Prentice said the clerk told the attempted robbers she couldn’t give them any money, then said, “so shoot me if you have to.” After that, the clerk told police one of the women started screaming to give them the money.

The chief says when the manager walked over to the window, the man and two women all ran off.

Prentice says detectives will look through more surveillance video Monday to hopefully get better descriptions of the three people.

If you can identify the woman in the pictures or know anything about the attempted robbery, call Okmulgee Police at 918-756-3511.