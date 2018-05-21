Crews find wreckage of small plane that crashed in Vermont - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Crews find wreckage of small plane that crashed in Vermont

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Toxic cloud caused by Hawaii volcano lava emerges over ocean

    Toxic cloud caused by Hawaii volcano lava emerges over ocean

    Monday, May 21 2018 9:54 AM EDT2018-05-21 13:54:20 GMT
    (U.S. Geological Survey via AP). In this image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava from fissure 20 enters the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii on Sunday, May 20, 2018. The volcano that is oozing, spewing and exploding on Hawaii's Big Island has gotten...(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). In this image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava from fissure 20 enters the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii on Sunday, May 20, 2018. The volcano that is oozing, spewing and exploding on Hawaii's Big Island has gotten...
    White plumes of acid and extremely fine shards of glass are billowing into the sky over Hawaii as molten rock from Kilauea volcano pours down a hillside and into the ocean.More >>
    White plumes of acid and extremely fine shards of glass are billowing into the sky over Hawaii as molten rock from Kilauea volcano pours down a hillside and into the ocean.More >>

  • Texas mom marched after Parkland, then her town was next

    Texas mom marched after Parkland, then her town was next

    Monday, May 21 2018 9:54 AM EDT2018-05-21 13:54:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Christina Delgado, right, talks about the school shooting as her daughter, London, listens Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Delgado watched in horror last week as the extreme gun violence she had marched to prevent...(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Christina Delgado, right, talks about the school shooting as her daughter, London, listens Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Delgado watched in horror last week as the extreme gun violence she had marched to prevent...
    Texas mother had been inspired by survivors of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, then the very sort of extreme gun violence she was marching against arrived in her town.More >>
    Texas mother had been inspired by survivors of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, then the very sort of extreme gun violence she was marching against arrived in her town.More >>

  • 'Deadpool 2' ends Avengers' box-office reign, rakes in $125M

    'Deadpool 2' ends Avengers' box-office reign, rakes in $125M

    Monday, May 21 2018 9:53 AM EDT2018-05-21 13:53:44 GMT
    (Joe Lederer/Twentieth Century Fox via AP, File). FILE - This image released by Twentieth Century Fox shows Shioli Kutsuna, left, and Brianna Hildebrand in a scene from "Deadpool 2." Fox’s “Deadpool 2” brought in $125 million according to studio estima...(Joe Lederer/Twentieth Century Fox via AP, File). FILE - This image released by Twentieth Century Fox shows Shioli Kutsuna, left, and Brianna Hildebrand in a scene from "Deadpool 2." Fox’s “Deadpool 2” brought in $125 million according to studio estima...
    Deadpool and his foul-mouthed crew of misfits and malcontents have taken down the Avengers.More >>
    Deadpool and his foul-mouthed crew of misfits and malcontents have taken down the Avengers.More >>
    •   

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Authorities say search crews have found the wreckage of a small plane that crashed into the woods in Vermont's Green Mountains.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday only the pilot was on board and state police said that person was believed to be dead.

Police had been searching for the plane since Sunday. They said the FAA lost contact with the plane as it was flying over the Bennington area at about 3:30 p.m.

The FAA described the plane as a Piper PA-34 aircraft that crashed into the woods on Bald Mountain.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
<style> #sitemap .smCol .desc a { font-weight:bold !important; color:#fff !important; text-decoration:none !important; } #sitemap .smCol .desc a:hover { color:#f9cf6c !important; } #sitemap .smCopyright { background: url('http://kotv.images.worldnow.com/images/9686790_G.png') !important; background-repeat: no-repeat !important; } </style> <div id='sitemap'> <div class='smCol info'> <div class='address'> News On 6<br /> 303 N. Boston Ave.<br/> Tulsa, OK 74103<br/> </div> <div class='desc'> Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.</div> <div class="desc"> <a href=" https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kotv-dt" title="Read News On 6's FCC Profile and Inspection Files" target="_blank" >Station Profile &amp; Public Inspection Files</a> </div> </div> <div class='smCol'> <div class='smTitle'><a href='http://www.newson6.com/category/112042/news'>NEWS</a></div> <ul> <li><a href='http://www.newson6.com/category/175087/6- investigates'>6 Investigates</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.newson6.com/category/161867/crime'>Crime</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.newson6.com/category/194983/education'>Education</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.newson6.com/category/120892/special- coverage'>Special Coverage</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.newson6.com/category/116602/politics'>Politics</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.newson6.com/category/120897/the-news-on- 6-featured-links'>Links</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.newson6.com/category/118553/six-in-the- morning-main'>6 In The Morning</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class='smCol'> <div class='smTitle'><a href='http://www.newson6.com/category/112040/weather'>WEATHER</a></div> <ul> <li><a href='http://www.newson6.com/category/158741/warn- interactive-live-radar'>WARN Interactive</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.newson6.com/category/121189/weather- radar'>Street Level Radar</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.newson6.com/category/198135/u-control- weather-center'>Current Temps</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.newson6.com/category/313897/weather-101'>Weather 101</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.newson6.com/category/198133/weather- community'>Weather Community</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.newson6.com/category/167026/weather- storm-tracker'>Storm Tracker</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.newson6.com/category/236312/weather-in- depth'>Weather In-Depth</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class='smCol'> <div class='smTitle'>FEATURED</div> <ul> <li><a href='http://www.newson6.com/category/121535/video- page'>Video</a></li> <li><a href='http://pics.newson6.com/'>Share</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.newson6.com/category/116530/recipes'>Recipes</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.newson6.com/category/122738/newson6com- classifieds'>Classifieds</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.newson6.com/category/122577/contests'>Contests</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.newson6.com/category/197945/community'>Community</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.newson6.com/category/156589/about- us'>Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.newson6.com/category/120924/employment- opportunities'>Employment</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class='smCol'> <div class='smTitle'>DIGITAL NETWORK</div> <ul> <li><a href='http://NewsOn6.com' target='_blank'>NewsOn6.com</a></li> <li><a href='http://News9.com' target='_blank'>News9.com</a> </li> <li><a href='http://TulsaCW.com' target='_blank'>TulsaCW.com</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class='wnClear' style='clear: both'></div> <div class='smCopyright'> All content &copy; Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. <a href="http://www.newson6.com/category/326672/the-oklahoma-traveler" target="_blank">Oklahoma Traveler&trade;</a> is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved. <br />For more information on this site, please read our <a href='/global/story.asp? s=18990'>Privacy Policy</a>, and <a href='/global/story.asp?s=18991'>Terms of Service</a>, and <a class="adchoice" href="//www.aboutads.info/choices" target="policy">Ad Choices</a>. </div> </div>