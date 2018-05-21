Crews find wreckage of small plane that crashed in Vermont

Monday, May 21 2018 9:54 AM EDT2018-05-21 13:54:20 GMT
(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). In this image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava from fissure 20 enters the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii on Sunday, May 20, 2018. The volcano that is oozing, spewing and exploding on Hawaii's Big Island has gotten...
White plumes of acid and extremely fine shards of glass are billowing into the sky over Hawaii as molten rock from Kilauea volcano pours down a hillside and into the ocean.More >>
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Christina Delgado, right, talks about the school shooting as her daughter, London, listens Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Delgado watched in horror last week as the extreme gun violence she had marched to prevent...
Texas mother had been inspired by survivors of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, then the very sort of extreme gun violence she was marching against arrived in her town.More >>
Monday, May 21 2018 9:53 AM EDT2018-05-21 13:53:44 GMT
(Joe Lederer/Twentieth Century Fox via AP, File). FILE - This image released by Twentieth Century Fox shows Shioli Kutsuna, left, and Brianna Hildebrand in a scene from "Deadpool 2." Fox’s “Deadpool 2” brought in $125 million according to studio estima...
Deadpool and his foul-mouthed crew of misfits and malcontents have taken down the Avengers.More >>
Monday, May 21 2018 9:53 AM EDT2018-05-21 13:53:10 GMT
(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, April 19, 2017, file photo, chef Mario Batali attends an awards event in New York. The New York Police Department is investigating allegations of sexual misconduct leveled celebrit...
The New York Police Department is investigating allegations of sexual misconduct leveled celebrity chef Mario Batali.More >>
Monday, May 21 2018 9:44 AM EDT2018-05-21 13:44:50 GMT
(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). Flags fly at half staff in front of the justice center at Santa Fe, Texas on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Congregations in this deeply religious community near Houston gathered Sunday for their first worship servic...
The National Rifle Association's incoming president is linking school shootings to using medications such as Ritalin.More >>
Monday, May 21 2018 9:37 AM EDT2018-05-21 13:37:35 GMT
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this Saturday, April 2, 2016, file photo, former U.S. President George H. W. Bush waves as he arrives at NRG Stadium before the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game between Villanova ...
Former President George H.W. Bush is in Maine for the summer, and for the first time in 73 years, he's without his wife by his side.More >>
Monday, May 21 2018 9:37 AM EDT2018-05-21 13:37:33 GMT
State Police say search crews have found the wreckage of a small plane that crashed into the woods in Vermont's Green Mountains The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday only the pilot was on board.More >>
Monday, May 21 2018 9:37 AM EDT2018-05-21 13:37:29 GMT
(Gaston County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, May 20, 2018, booking photo provided by the Gaston County Sheriff's Office shows Roger Self. Police say that Self intentionally rammed a vehicle into a restaurant shortly after midday Sunday, May 20...
Authorities say man intentionally rammed vehicle into a North Carolina restaurant busy with weekend lunch crowd, killing his daughter, another person and injuring several others.More >>
Monday, May 21 2018 9:37 AM EDT2018-05-21 13:37:16 GMT
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Santa Fe High School graduates bow their heads in prayer during a Baccalaureate service Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. A gunman opened fire inside Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, killing multiple people.
Prosecutor tells seniors graduating from Texas high school where mass shooting occurred: 'You are entering into a war zone in this world, and it's a spiritual war zone'.More >>
Fast-moving lava crossed a road and isolated about 40 homes in a rural subdivision below Hawaii's Kilauea volcano Friday, forcing at least four people to be evacuated by county and National Guard helicopters.
