Flood Warning Issued For Neosho River In Ottawa County

National Weather Service issues Flood Warning for the Neosho River near Commerce in Ottawa County.

The Neosho River is expected to rise above flood stage Monday afternoon to near 15.2 feet.

The National Weather Service says at 15 feet, minor flooding will occur in low lying areas in Riverview Park area of Commerce before the Neosho River falls below flood stage this evening.

Caution is advised for those living or driving in low lying areas.