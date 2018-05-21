Deadline Nears To Register To Vote In Upcoming Oklahoma Primary Election

County election boards are starting to send reminders to Oklahoma voters that the deadline is nearing to register to vote in the June 26th primary. In additional to political offices, there is one state question on the primary ballot: State Question No. 788 which would legalize the use, sale and growth of marijuana for medicinal purposes.

Rogers County Board Secretary Julie Dermody said Friday, June 1 is the last day to apply for voter registration - as long as you are a U.S. citizen, a resident of Oklahoma and at least 18 years of age.

"Persons who have never been registered to vote before or who are not currently registered in the county of their residence and persons who are registered but who need to change their registration information may apply by filling out and mailing an Oklahoma Voter Registration Application form in time for it to be postmarked no later than Friday, June 1," Dermody said in a news release.

If your application is postmarked after that date, it will not be approved until after June 26.

Oklahoma Voter Registration Application forms can be found at your county election board office, most post offices, tag agencies and public libraries. You can also get an print an application at the Oklahoma State Election Board website.

The election board is working to update its computer system to allow online voter registration, but that system is not expected to be online until later in 2018 and fully functional in 2020.

Voter Registration In Oklahoma