2 Oklahoma men killed in southwest Kansas crash

LIBERAL, Kan. (AP) - Authorities say two Oklahoma men have died and three others have been hurt in a southwest Kansas crash.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened early Sunday in Liberal when the 18-year-old driver of a sport utility vehicle failed to stop at the end of a dead-end road and went over a concrete curb. The SUV then hit a boulder in a divider area designed to keep traffic off U.S. 54 before driving onto the highway and striking the passenger side of a car.

Two passengers in the car were killed. The patrol identified them as 18-year-old Austin Olson, of Collinsville, Oklahoma, and 19-year-old Conner Smith, of Tyrone, Oklahoma. Another car passenger and both drivers were injured.

