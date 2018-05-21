University official resigns after Afghanistan bombing claim

AP Exclusive: A Northern California judge says he would handle the sexual assault case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner the same way today as he did almost two years ago

Parkland school shooting survivors are expressing outrage and heartbreak on social media in the aftermath of the latest school shooting in Texas

Fast-moving lava crossed a road and isolated about 40 homes in a rural subdivision below Hawaii's Kilauea volcano Friday, forcing at least four people to be evacuated by county and National Guard helicopters.

Hawaii residents forced to evacuate their homes because of lava oozing from cracks in their neighborhoods are growing weary

In mourning Texas town, families endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

Lava that started moving faster in recent days is pouring into the ocean, bringing additional dangers to Hawaii's Big Island

President Donald Trump praised new CIA Director Gina Haspel at her swearing-in ceremony Monday, saying there was "no one in this country better qualified" for the job

The Connecticut medical examiner's office has confirmed the identity of man who barricaded himself on his property before dying in an explosion that also injured nine police officers.

A white former Atlanta-area police officer who fatally shot an unarmed, naked, mentally ill black veteran said he was being attacked when he fired on the man.

Former officer who shot naked man says he was being attacked

The State University of New York has placed a high-ranking official on leave after it was revealed that he may have fabricated a story about surviving a bombing in Afghanistan and other claims in a speech last fall.

An outgoing and 'really funny' student who blocked the door to try to prevent the gunman from entering the classroom and an exchange student who aspired to work in civil service were among the 10 people killed at a Texas high school.

(AP Photo/Fareed Khan). Abdul Aziz Sheikh, center, father of Sabika Sheikh, a victim of a shooting at a Texas high school, shows a picture of his daughter in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, May 19, 2018. The Pakistani foreign exchange student is among tho...

St. Louis judge says it will be up to a special prosecutor to decide whether the invasion-of-privacy case against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens moves forward.

(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens leaves the Civil Courts building after speaking with reporters on the steps of the Civil Court building on Monday, May 14, 2018, after the case against him was dismissed. Greite...

A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

Authorities hunt for suspects after witness says Maryland police officer was run over by Jeep and fatally injured.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). An emergency vehicle passes a roadblock near a scene where a Baltimore County police officer died, while investigating a suspicious vehicle, Monday, May 21, 2018, in Perry Hall, Md. Heavily armed police swarmed into the lea...

Prosecutor tells seniors graduating from Texas high school where mass shooting occurred: 'You are entering into a war zone in this world, and it's a spiritual war zone'.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Santa Fe High School graduates bow their heads in prayer during a Baccalaureate service Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. A gunman opened fire inside Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, killing multiple people.

Federal prosecutors have filed court documents in which the Alaska man agrees to plead guilty to a Florida airport shooting rampage that killed five people and wounded six last year.

Authorities say man intentionally rammed vehicle into a North Carolina restaurant busy with weekend lunch crowd, killing his daughter, another person and injuring several others.

(Gaston County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, May 20, 2018, booking photo provided by the Gaston County Sheriff's Office shows Roger Self. Police say that Self intentionally rammed a vehicle into a restaurant shortly after midday Sunday, May 20...

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A high-ranking New York university official resigned Monday after a newspaper challenged his story about surviving a deadly bombing in Afghanistan, being offered a job by former Secretary of State Colin Powell and other claims.

The State University of New York Upstate Medical University announced that senior vice president Sergio Garcia resigned his $340,000-a-year job effective immediately after a request by the school's president.

The resignation came after the Times Union of Albany reported that in a videotaped speech last fall, Garcia claimed he was part of a three-vehicle convoy delivering books to an all-girls school in Afghanistan in 2011 when a blast killed many of his colleagues, including a young woman he had mentored.

"I was in the third car, the bomb went off on the first car and, you know, a lot of my colleagues, civilian and military, were killed," Garcia said.

The bombing Garcia described actually happened in 2013, after he had left the country, according to the Times Union . Garcia wasn't at the bombing scene, according to State Department records and interviews with people familiar with the incident, including an eyewitness, the newspaper reported.

In announcing Garcia's resignation, university officials said the "allegations are contradictory to Upstate's shared values of being open and honest." The school had declined requests for comment from him.

Garcia also claimed that former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is his close friend and that he was offered a job after an interview with Powell. The newspaper reported he also made other questionable claims about his work history.

Rice was not immediately available for comment. Powell spokeswoman Peggy Cifrino said in an email that "we do not recall Mr. Garcia's name, nor a meeting that he says he had with General Powell in June of 2001 when the General was Secretary of State. More importantly, there is no record of a meeting with him on his June 2001 calendar."

A State Department official told the newspaper that Garcia was employed as a foreign affairs officer from August 2004 through April 2006.

During the lecture last fall, Garcia claimed that he had law degrees from an unidentified university in Oklahoma and that after college he worked for a corporate law firm in Los Angeles. The paper could find no records to confirm those claims and reported that his resume filed with the state does not indicate that he attended or graduated from law school.

Garcia said in the speech that the bombing was a turning point in his life and led to his exit from the State Department.

"No more," he said. "Too many folks in Afghanistan that I picked up from the battlefield and had to carry."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.