Baby Boom Pictured At Glenpool Fire Station

GLENPOOL, Oklahoma -

They've had a baby boom at the Glenpool Fire Department. Members of the GFD have expanded their fire family by seven children in the last year.

Firefighting dads have had five girls and two boys among them. We're not sure if it's something in the water, but there are a bunch of beautiful babies who posed with pops in a photo of the weekend.

Congratulations to the new moms and dads.

