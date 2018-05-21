AP Exclusive: A Northern California judge says he would handle the sexual assault case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner the same way today as he did almost two years ago

Parkland school shooting survivors are expressing outrage and heartbreak on social media in the aftermath of the latest school shooting in Texas

Fast-moving lava crossed a road and isolated about 40 homes in a rural subdivision below Hawaii's Kilauea volcano Friday, forcing at least four people to be evacuated by county and National Guard helicopters.

Hawaii residents forced to evacuate their homes because of lava oozing from cracks in their neighborhoods are growing weary

In mourning Texas town, families endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

Texas mourners endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

Lava that started moving faster in recent days is pouring into the ocean, bringing additional dangers to Hawaii's Big Island

President Donald Trump praised new CIA Director Gina Haspel at her swearing-in ceremony Monday, saying there was "no one in this country better qualified" for the job

Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors Smith has sued USA Swimming, alleging the sport's national governing body knew her former coach sexually abused her as a minor and covered it up.

The Connecticut medical examiner's office has confirmed the identity of man who barricaded himself on his property before dying in an explosion that also injured nine police officers.

A white former Atlanta-area police officer who fatally shot an unarmed, naked, mentally ill black veteran said he was being attacked when he fired on the man.

Former officer who shot naked man says he was being attacked

Prosecutor tells seniors graduating from Texas high school where mass shooting occurred: 'You are entering into a war zone in this world, and it's a spiritual war zone'.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Santa Fe High School graduates bow their heads in prayer during a Baccalaureate service Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. A gunman opened fire inside Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, killing multiple people.

The State University of New York has placed a high-ranking official on leave after it was revealed that he may have fabricated a story about surviving a bombing in Afghanistan and other claims in a speech last fall.

Authorities say man intentionally rammed vehicle into a North Carolina restaurant busy with weekend lunch crowd, killing his daughter, another person and injuring several others.

(Gaston County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, May 20, 2018, booking photo provided by the Gaston County Sheriff's Office shows Roger Self. Police say that Self intentionally rammed a vehicle into a restaurant shortly after midday Sunday, May 20...

An outgoing and 'really funny' student who blocked the door to try to prevent the gunman from entering the classroom and an exchange student who aspired to work in civil service were among the 10 people killed at a Texas high school.

(AP Photo/Fareed Khan). Abdul Aziz Sheikh, center, father of Sabika Sheikh, a victim of a shooting at a Texas high school, shows a picture of his daughter in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, May 19, 2018. The Pakistani foreign exchange student is among tho...

St. Louis judge says it will be up to a special prosecutor to decide whether the invasion-of-privacy case against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens moves forward.

(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens leaves the Civil Courts building after speaking with reporters on the steps of the Civil Court building on Monday, May 14, 2018, after the case against him was dismissed. Greite...

A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

Authorities hunt for suspects after witness says Maryland police officer was run over by Jeep and fatally injured.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). An emergency vehicle passes a roadblock near a scene where a Baltimore County police officer died, while investigating a suspicious vehicle, Monday, May 21, 2018, in Perry Hall, Md. Heavily armed police swarmed into the lea...

By KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) - A white former Atlanta-area police officer who fatally shot an unarmed, naked, mentally ill black veteran said Monday that he was being attacked and acted in self-defense when he fired on the man about a second after ordering him to stop running at him.

Robert Olsen, 56, faces charges including felony murder in the March 9, 2015, death of 27-year-old Anthony Hill, whose family has said he was a U.S. Air Force veteran who struggled with mental health problems. A DeKalb County police officer at the time, Olsen was responding to a call about a naked man behaving erratically outside a suburban Atlanta apartment complex.

Olsen testified during a pretrial hearing Monday that is set to continue Tuesday. His attorneys want the judge to dismiss the charges against him, saying he acted appropriately.

Olsen attorney Amanda Clark Palmer told the judge Olsen had been told the person was naked and "possibly demented." Based on his training, that could mean Hill was experiencing "excited delirium," which can cause a person to exhibit superhuman strength and endurance, and be impervious to pain, she said.

As he drove into the apartment complex, Olsen looked between two buildings and saw Hill crouching nude in a roadway, he testified. Olsen rounded a bend until he was facing Hill, who jumped to his feet and sprinted toward the patrol car, Olsen testified.

Olsen drew his gun as he got out of his car and yelled, "Stop! Stop!" Hill didn't stop, and Olsen shot him "maybe a second" after giving the order, Olsen testified.

"Were you scared?" Olsen's attorney, Don Samuel, asked.

"Yes, sir," Olsen responded.

"Did you think you were being attacked?"

"Yes, sir."

"Did you think he was going to cause you great bodily harm?"

"Yes, sir."

In a tough cross-examination, prosecutor Pete Johnson seized on how quickly Olsen resorted to deadly force.

"You basically gave him one second before you killed him, correct?" Johnson asked. "Before I shot him, yes," Olsen replied.

Johnson also asked why Olsen didn't use other tools, such as pepper spray or a stun gun. Olsen said he didn't have time and acted in self-defense.

Johnson peppered Olsen with questions about why he didn't wait for backup, why he didn't try to get more information about the situation before getting out of his car and why he thought Hill was dangerous.

Other witnesses called by Olsen's defense included the complex maintenance supervisor and property manager.

Maintenance supervisor Pedro Castillo testified that he encountered Hill outside the leasing office in shorts and a T-shirt knocking on the door and asked if he was OK.

"He was just there saying strange things, like, 'The devil is coming,' and then suddenly he said, 'Help me, help me,'" Castillo said, testifying in Spanish through a translator.

Castillo said he got Hill to go home, but that he re-emerged a short time later without clothes.

Property manager Grisselle Torres said her co-worker locked the door of the leasing office and she called 911 because Hill was behaving strangely and she thought he needed help and might be on drugs. She was worried for his safety, she said.

"He wasn't acting aggressive, but he was naked walking around the property," Torres said.

Under questioning by Clark Palmer, Torres conceded that she and her colleague locked the office door and wouldn't let Hill in as a precaution because they didn't know what he would do. They called 911 three times.

Castillo testified that he saw Olsen arrive and Hill run toward the officer's car. He said he heard the officer loudly say "Stop!" twice. Hill didn't stop running but slowed down and was maybe 4 feet (1 meter) from Olsen when the officer fired, Castillo said.

Prosecutors called Officer Lyn Anderson, the second officer to arrive on the scene. He testified that Olsen told him when he arrived that Hill ran at him and "started pounding on him." Olsen testified that he didn't recall that conversation.

A grand jury indicted Olsen in January 2016 on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, violation of oath of office and making a false statement. Olsen, who had been an officer since 2007, resigned from the DeKalb County Police Department.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.