Family Confirms 1 Man's Body Found After Boat Crash On Lake Thunderbird

Family confirms one man’s body has been found at Lake Thunderbird, nearly two days after a boat crash.

Family confirms one man’s body has been found at Lake Thunderbird, nearly two days after a boat crash.

Family says the man found in the lake Monday was Brandon Kelley, a husband and father, who died doing what he loved - being on the water.

"He's in heaven, so that's what brings us peace. But the rest of the family, they're suffering from it," said Brandon's Father Brian Kelley.

Kelley’s fellow passenger Cody Foster is still missing on the lake.

READ: Crews Search For Two Missing On Lake Thunderbird

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Kelley and Foster’s boat was involved in a crash with a second boat just after 10 p.m. Saturday, May 19.

The driver of the second boat identified as Steven Taylor, and his passenger Jennifer Colett were sent to the hospital. They are both in stable condition.

OHP says they’ll continue searching until the second body is recovered from the lake.

Right now, Foster is also presumed dead.

News 9’s Caleigh Bourgeois will have an update on News 9 at 4, 5 and 6.