Retired TPD Officer Gets 210 Years For Child Sexual Abuse - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Retired TPD Officer Gets 210 Years For Child Sexual Abuse

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The former Tulsa police officer sentenced to 30 years last week for child sexual exploitation received another 210 years in federal court Monday. Noel McFadden was sentenced to 30 years on each of seven counts for the sexual abuse of a child under 12.

The sentences are to be served consecutively for a total of 210 years. That's on top of the 30 year sentence he received last week.

One additional count of child sexual abuse had been dismissed previously. 

McFadden has lived in his Broken Arrow neighborhood 30 years. Police said he used his status as a retired police officer to get parents and children to trust him but then abused that trust.

"He was a retired police officer who portrayed himself as sort of the neighborhood grandfather," Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeff Gallant said.

"It just shows it doesn't matter what your profession is or who you are, there's still very sick people out there," said the victims’ mother, Amber Evans.

McFadden had the chance to apologize to his victims in Tulsa County court last week but chose not to do so.  

