Gates Foundation director to lead Pennsylvania universities

AP Exclusive: A Northern California judge says he would handle the sexual assault case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner the same way today as he did almost two years ago

AP Exclusive: California judge in rape case has no regrets

Parkland school shooting survivors are expressing outrage and heartbreak on social media in the aftermath of the latest school shooting in Texas

Stars undeterred from helping fight AIDS at first post-Weinstein amfAR gala at Cannes Film Festival

Fast-moving lava crossed a road and isolated about 40 homes in a rural subdivision below Hawaii's Kilauea volcano Friday, forcing at least four people to be evacuated by county and National Guard helicopters.

Texas school gunman blasted through classroom door, lingered for nearly 30 minutes

Gunman blasted through door, lingered for almost 30 minutes

Hawaii residents forced to evacuate their homes because of lava oozing from cracks in their neighborhoods are growing weary

In mourning Texas town, families endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

Texas mourners endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

Lava that started moving faster in recent days is pouring into the ocean, bringing additional dangers to Hawaii's Big Island

President Donald Trump praised new CIA Director Gina Haspel at her swearing-in ceremony Monday, saying there was "no one in this country better qualified" for the job

The restaurant group co-owned by Mario Batali says amid sexual misconduct allegations that it has been "actively negotiating" to buy out the celebrity chef.

(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, April 19, 2017, file photo, chef Mario Batali attends an awards event in New York. The New York Police Department is investigating allegations of sexual misconduct leveled celebrit...

Prosecutor tells seniors graduating from Texas high school where mass shooting occurred: 'You are entering into a war zone in this world, and it's a spiritual war zone'.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Santa Fe High School graduates bow their heads in prayer during a Baccalaureate service Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. A gunman opened fire inside Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, killing multiple people.

School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

Authorities say man intentionally rammed vehicle into a North Carolina restaurant busy with weekend lunch crowd, killing his daughter, another person and injuring several others.

(Gaston County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, May 20, 2018, booking photo provided by the Gaston County Sheriff's Office shows Roger Self. Police say that Self intentionally rammed a vehicle into a restaurant shortly after midday Sunday, May 20...

Pastor: Mental illness drove man to ram car into his family

A Boston police captain's son has pleaded guilty to plotting a terrorist attack on a college campus to support the Islamic State group.

(Northern Berkshire District Court via AP, File). FILE - This April 14, 2014, file booking photo released by the North Berkshire District Court in North Adams, Mass., shows Alexander Ciccolo, charged with drunken driving. The son of a Boston police cap...

Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors Smith has sued USA Swimming, alleging the sport's national governing body knew her former coach sexually abused her as a minor and covered it up.

A director at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has been chosen as the new chancellor of Pennsylvania's 14 state universities.

Long emergency stopping distances, difficult-to-use controls and a harsh ride stopped Tesla's Model 3 mass-market electric car from getting a recommended buy rating from Consumer Reports.

(AP Photo/Justin Pritchard, File). FILE- In this March 31, 2016, file photo, Tesla Motors unveils the new lower-priced Model 3 sedan at the Tesla Motors design studio in Hawthorne, Calif. Long emergency stopping distances, difficult-to-use controls and...

A new survey of young people in New Hampshire shows nearly a third say they definitely or probably will consider leaving the state in the next two years.

Survey asks why young people stay in, leave New Hampshire

White plumes of acid and extremely fine shards of glass are billowing into the sky over Hawaii as molten rock from Kilauea volcano pours down a hillside and into the ocean.

(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). In this image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava from fissure 20 enters the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii on Sunday, May 20, 2018. The volcano that is oozing, spewing and exploding on Hawaii's Big Island has gotten...

A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A director at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation was chosen Monday to be the new chancellor of Pennsylvania's 14 state-owned universities, which have struggled with state aid cuts and to recruit students to its rural campuses.

The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education announced Daniel Greenstein will assume leadership of the system on Sept. 4. His salary will be $380,000.

Greenstein, 57, has worked with the Gates Foundation for the past six years and was previously a top administrator in the University of California system.

He said the state system's efforts to redesign itself has pushed itself "to the forefront of innovation nationally."

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf said Greenstein has the knowledge and expertise to help revamp the system.

"Dr. Greenstein will focus the efforts of all involved in the state system on student success while creating a sustainable financial path forward for our 14 universities," Wolf said.

Greenstein hold bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Pennsylvania and a doctorate in social studies from Oxford University.

He succeeds Frank Brogan, who has been nominated to be assistant secretary for elementary and secondary education at the U.S. Department of Education.

The state system, which enrolls more than 100,000 degree-seeking students, includes Bloomsburg, California, Cheyney, Clarion, East Stroudsburg, Edinboro, Indiana, Kutztown, Lock Haven, Mansfield, Millersville, Shippensburg, Slippery Rock, and West Chester universities.

