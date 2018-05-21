Tulsa Arts District Could Get Boost If Energy Company Moves In

A Tulsa energy company is considering plans to take over the old Spaghetti Warehouse building in downtown Tulsa, and possibly the neighboring building and parking lot.

We know WPX Energy is under contract to buy the old Spaghetti Warehouse, but when asked to confirm they have contracts on the surrounding property, they sent a statement reading:

“WPX is a locally-based energy company that employs more than 400 people in Tulsa. Our office space is located in the Williams Tower where we have a lease that expires in 2022. Prior to that time, we’re evaluating a number of options for our longer-term company headquarters. We are in the preliminary stages of this process. No decisions have been made.”

Tulsa Arts District business owner Bob Fleischman says if WPX is building here, the 400 employees would help balance what the district already offers.

“They can have a little lunch break and hit one of the galleries. We can expand our whole participation in the district," he said.

WPX also would not confirm their plan includes tearing buildings down. Instead, their statement went on to say they are in the preliminary phases of everything.

While the decisions are being made, Fleischman hopes they will make sure to consider parking, design and walkability.

“What is on the other side of that? Are you hindering people from getting from the Guthrie Green to John Hope Franklin? Are you developing an opportunity for them to see what else is here? It can definitely be a link in the chain across the district, without a doubt,” Fleischman said.