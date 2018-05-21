Teen Admits Accidentally Shooting, Killing Brother, TPD Says

Tulsa Police arrested a 15-year-old they say admitted to accidentally shooting and killing his brother.

According to police, officer responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of East Oklahoma Street on Friday, May 18, 2018 around 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found 17-year-old Juan Solis shot and killed.

Solis had been shot one time with a handgun, police said.

Solis’ 15-year-old brother was the only other person and the home and told police Solis had shot himself.

Police said after reviewing the evidence and confronting the 15-year-old boy, he admitted to shooting his brother on accident.

Sergeant Dave Walker said police believe the brother had been shooting the gun earlier that day handling it in a reckless manor prior to the shooting.

Walker said the brother told police he took the clip out of the gun, thought it was unloaded, pointed it at his brother and shot him.

The 15-year-old was arrested for first-degree manslaughter.

This is Tulsa’s 16th homicide of 2018.