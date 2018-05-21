Hacker Threatened To ‘Ruin’ Claremore Teen Unless She Sent Nude Photos

A hacking victim said someone going by the name "Territory" took control of her email and social media accounts then demanded nude photos from her.

She said she's not the only one.

Megan, a 19-year-old college student, has several accounts on various social media - email, Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook. Recently, she got an email from "Ashley" saying she'd forgotten the code for Yahoo and asked Megan give it to her. Megan thought it was her friend Ashley, so she sent the code.

But then she got a message from "Territory" telling her she'd been hacked and he was going to destroy her unless she sent a picture of her breasts to him.

"He was saying, ‘I'm going to destroy you, ruin your whole life,’ all kinds of stuff," Megan said.

She refused to send a photo and canceled her credit card account just minutes before he posted her credit card number online, but she wasn't as lucky with her bank account.

"He posted my bank stuff, my bank account. How did he even get it? From Amazon and Netflix, he was able to see all that also," she said.

Megan had applied for student aid online, so he has her social security number, tax returns and even her parents' information.

He changed all her passwords and security questions then started using her social media accounts to hack other girls.

Megan said he took photos the girls thought were private or deleted and posted them for the world to see.

"What makes you want to exploit these girls? Embarrass and harass these girls," Megan asked.

Megan said she feels helpless because police told her they can't track the hacker and no one from her email server to the social media sites could help.

Her advice is to never respond to a strange message, add extra layers of security to all your accounts and remember nothing is ever deleted - if you don't want your family and friends to one day see it, don't do it.