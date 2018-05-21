Crews Battle Fire At Old Oklahoma City Jail In NW OKC - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS

Crews Battle Fire At Old Oklahoma City Jail In NW OKC

Posted: Updated:
By Brieon Sumlin, News9.com
Connect

The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a high-rise alarm fire at the old Oklahoma City jail Monday.

 Crews arrived on scene at Robert S. Kerr Ave. and N. Shartel just before 9 p.m after receiving reports of visible black smoke coming from the building.

Officials say the fire was on the sixth floor of the building, and as a result was treated as a 5-alarm fire which typically calls for about 70 to 80 firefighters. 

Several crews were on the scene. 

The building was secured which created a challenge for the firefighters as they worked to get a handle of the smoke. The smoke was contained to one room and reached a temperature of 500 degrees at one point, according to officials. The building has been vacant since the late nineties and is said to be in poor condition.

Read Also: Developer Presents Plan For Old OKC Jail Renovation

Fire investigators were called to the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.  

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.