Crews Battle Fire At Old Oklahoma City Jail In NW OKC

The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a high-rise alarm fire at the old Oklahoma City jail Monday.

Crews arrived on scene at Robert S. Kerr Ave. and N. Shartel just before 9 p.m after receiving reports of visible black smoke coming from the building.

Officials say the fire was on the sixth floor of the building, and as a result was treated as a 5-alarm fire which typically calls for about 70 to 80 firefighters.

Several crews were on the scene.

The building was secured which created a challenge for the firefighters as they worked to get a handle of the smoke. The smoke was contained to one room and reached a temperature of 500 degrees at one point, according to officials. The building has been vacant since the late nineties and is said to be in poor condition.

Fire investigators were called to the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.