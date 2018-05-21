Suspect In Talihina Shootout Identified

Photo of Bradley Webster in 2010 from Dept. of Corrections.

The suspect killed in a shootout with law enforcement in Talihina has been identified.

Authorities have identified the suspect as Bradley Daniel Webster.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers were assisting Talihina police officers execute a felony warrant when, officers say, Webster fired at them and troopers returned fire.

During the shootout, a fire started inside the building Webster was in.

Four troopers received minor injuries. They were treated at a hospital and released.