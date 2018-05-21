Pastor: Depression preceded fatal crash into restaurant

AP Exclusive: A Northern California judge says he would handle the sexual assault case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner the same way today as he did almost two years ago

Parkland school shooting survivors are expressing outrage and heartbreak on social media in the aftermath of the latest school shooting in Texas

Fast-moving lava crossed a road and isolated about 40 homes in a rural subdivision below Hawaii's Kilauea volcano Friday, forcing at least four people to be evacuated by county and National Guard helicopters.

Hawaii residents forced to evacuate their homes because of lava oozing from cracks in their neighborhoods are growing weary

In mourning Texas town, families endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

Lava that started moving faster in recent days is pouring into the ocean, bringing additional dangers to Hawaii's Big Island

President Donald Trump praised new CIA Director Gina Haspel at her swearing-in ceremony Monday, saying there was "no one in this country better qualified" for the job

Pastor: North Carolina man accused of crashing car into a restaurant table full of loved ones, killing two, had suffered for weeks with depression.

(Gaston County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, May 20, 2018, booking photo provided by the Gaston County Sheriff's Office shows Roger Self. Police say that Self intentionally rammed a vehicle into a restaurant shortly after midday Sunday, May 20...

Prosecutor tells seniors graduating from Texas high school where mass shooting occurred: 'You are entering into a war zone in this world, and it's a spiritual war zone'.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Santa Fe High School graduates bow their heads in prayer during a Baccalaureate service Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. A gunman opened fire inside Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, killing multiple people.

Authorities hunt past nightfall for suspects after witness says Maryland police officer was run over by Jeep and fatally injured.

(Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP). Tactical police stage in a Safeway parking lot on Belair Road near Chapel Road in response to the death of a Baltimore County police officer in Perry Hall, Md., May 21, 2018. Rifle-toting police swarmed into th...

The show has begun to see who will go home with the Miss USA title.

Artist Robert Indiana, best known for his 1960s LOVE series, has died at his home in Maine.

Court documents filed by federal prosecutors show an Alaska man has agreed to plead guilty to a Florida airport shooting rampage that killed five people last year.

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File). FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2017, file photo, Esteban Santiago, center, is led from the Broward County jail for an arraignment in federal court in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Federal prosecutors on Monday, May 21, 2018, filed court...

White plumes of acid and extremely fine shards of glass are billowing into the sky over Hawaii as molten rock from Kilauea volcano pours down a hillside and into the ocean.

(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). In this image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava from fissure 20 enters the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii on Sunday, May 20, 2018. The volcano that is oozing, spewing and exploding on Hawaii's Big Island has gotten...

A Louisiana judge has ordered the release of an inmate whose attorneys accused prosecutors of withholding evidence of the man's innocence in a pizza deliveryman's killing decades ago.

(Shreveport Police Department via AP, File). FILE - These undated file booking photos made available by the Shreveport Police Department show Corey Williams. A Louisiana judge has ordered the release of Williams, an inmate whose attorneys have accused ...

A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

Thousands of unionized Las Vegas casino workers whose contracts expire next week are preparing to vote on whether to go on strike.

(Courtesy of WSOC-TV 9 via AP). This frame grab from video provided by WSOC-TV 9 in Charlotte, N.C., shows a scene where a man intentionally rammed a vehicle into a restaurant busy with a lunchtime crowd, Sunday, May 20, 2018, killing his daughter and ...

(John Clark/The Gaston Gazette via AP). This 2017 photo shows Roger Self in his office at Southeastern Loss Management, in Dallas, N.C. Police say that Self intentionally rammed a vehicle into a restaurant shortly after midday Sunday, May 20, 2018, in ...

(Courtesy of WSOC-TV 9 via AP). This frame grab from video provided by WSOC-TV 9 in Charlotte, N.C., shows an aerial view of the scene where a man intentionally rammed a vehicle into a restaurant busy with a lunchtime crowd, Sunday, May 20, 2018, killi...

(Courtesy of WSOC-TV 9 via AP). This frame grab from video provided by WSOC-TV 9 in Charlotte, N.C., shows an SUV driven by Roger Self being towed from the scene after Self intentionally rammed his vehicle into a restaurant busy with a lunchtime crowd,...

(Gaston County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, May 20, 2018, booking photo provided by the Gaston County Sheriff's Office shows Roger Self. Police say that Self intentionally rammed a vehicle into a restaurant shortly after midday Sunday, May 20...

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina man accused of crashing a car into a restaurant table full of loved ones, killing two, had suffered for weeks with depression and previously asked his family to take his guns away, his pastor says.

Roger Self faces two counts of first-degree murder after authorities say he got into the sport utility vehicle during a family meal and then drove it at high speed into the restaurant on Sunday. The crash killed his daughter and daughter-in-law and critically injured two other relatives seated at the table near a window.

"His family and close friends have intensely labored to try and get Roger help. We all feel a level of guilt," said the Rev. Austin Rammell of Venture Church in Dallas, North Carolina.

The pastor, who is a close family friend, said Self opened up about his problems about 10 weeks ago, when he asked his son to take his guns away from him. Self has been treated for depression and anxiety that seemed to become more intense in the weeks since.

The crash sent stunned patrons scrambling Sunday afternoon at the Surf and Turf Lodge, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) west of Charlotte.

Self was immediately arrested. Shackled and wearing an orange jumpsuit at a hearing Monday, he showed little emotion as he asked for a court-appointed attorney. He was ordered jailed without bond on two charges of first-degree murder.

Self's daughter, Katelyn Self, a deputy with the Gaston County Sheriff's Office, and his daughter-in-law, Amanda Self, an emergency room nurse, were killed when the car rammed into the restaurant. Amanda Self was married to Roger Self's son, Gaston County Police Officer Josh Self.

Josh Self and Roger Self's wife, Diane, were in critical but stable condition Monday, said Rammell, who has been in close contact with the family. A 13-year-old granddaughter of Self's was treated and released from the hospital, police said.

At a news conference Monday, officials with the Bessemer Police Department declined to elaborate on Self's mental health. But police spokesman Rob Tufano said evidence gathered so far shows the crash was intentional.

"It is abundantly clear that this was not an accident; that this was something Mr. Self had intentionally done," Tufano said.

Katelyn Self had arranged Sunday's after-church lunch, inviting her fiance and his parents as well, because she was hoping that her father would feel better if he were surrounded by family, Rammell said. They had ordered drinks and appetizers and were talking and laughing after being seated at a table near the window.

The pastor said the family wasn't initially concerned when he got up, figuring he may have been suffering from anxiety.

"They began noticing his car out in the parking lot had circled. And the next thing you know he came through the window," Rammell said.

The pastor said Self had seen a psychiatrist and family doctor but hadn't been hospitalized. Rammell said Self told him he was taking medicine for depression and anxiety, but he was becoming particularly unstable over the weekend.

Katelyn Self, 26, was a four-year veteran of the Gaston County Sheriff's Office, the sheriff said in a news release. She had worked as a corporal in the jail and was off duty when she was fatally injured.

Roger Self, a former law enforcement officer, ran a private investigations business called Southeastern Loss Management, mostly working for companies to investigate employees' wrongdoing. Rammell said the business had been going through an unspecified "transition" that required the help of some friends, but he didn't elaborate.

Rammell, whose church is listed in a directory of the Southern Baptist Convention, said Self had been active for decades in a Baptist congregation that grew into Venture Church. He said Self had served as a volunteer youth minister to hundreds of people.

