Pizza deliveryman's killing: Man ordered free decades later
A Louisiana judge has ordered the release of an inmate whose attorneys accused prosecutors of withholding evidence of the man's innocence in a pizza deliveryman's killing decades ago.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana judge has ordered the release of an inmate whose attorneys accused prosecutors of withholding evidence of the man's innocence in a pizza deliveryman's killing two decades ago.
One of Corey Williams' attorneys says a plea deal with Caddo Parish prosecutors would allow Corey Williams to be freed possibly even later Tuesday from Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.
Attorney Amir Ali says Williams pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter and obstruction of justice after prosecutors and defense lawyers asked state District Court Judge Katherine Dorroh to vacate his murder conviction.
The deal comes weeks after Williams' attorneys asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review the case.
Williams, now 36, was an intellectually disabled teenager when police arrested him in the January 1998 shooting death of Jarvis Griffin.
